Marco Silva Urges Everton to Push for Strong End to the Season Following 4-0 Demolition of Man Utd

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Marco Silva praised his side's performance and insisted that Everton still have plenty to fight for this season after the Toffees thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Goodison Park.

Sunday's emphatic left Silva's side seventh in the Premier League with three games still to play, after goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott blew Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side away on Merseyside.

Everton largely outplayed United in all aspects of the game and, after the victory, Silva said via the Toffees' website: "It was a very good performance and we were the best team from the first minute.

"I am really pleased with what we did. We scored good goals and had fantastic support from our fans. We worked as a team from the first minute and scored in important moments of the game.

"We played with quality, were solid without the ball and earned an important three points. It was a strong answer after our last result and performance [2-0 defeat to Fulham].

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We have to keep looking at this season. We have our goal to achieve and it has never changed. We have to keep fighting, to prove our quality in every match,

"But it is important to give this good feeling to our fans. I want our players to enjoy the moment - and our supporters also.

"I want our players resting tomorrow and preparing to work really hard to get ready for the next game. We have many things to keep fighting for. It is important for us to keep this run, to keep playing well and achieving good results - and to finish the season in a good spot."

