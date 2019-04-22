Tottenham vs Brighton: Chris Hughton's Best Available Seagulls Lineup

Brighton will be hoping to bring an end to their poor run of form as they travel to north London to face Tottenham on Tuesday evening.

The Seagulls picked up an important point against Wolves on Saturday, but they also failed to score for the fifth consecutive game and remain perilously close to the relegation zone.

Here's a look at how manager Chris Hughton could line up his side on Tuesday for the clash against Tottenham.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matthew Ryan (GK) - Brighton's number one is certain to keep his place in goal.

Martin Montoya (RB) - Montoya missed out against Wolves on Saturday, but he should be ready to return to the side on Tuesday.





Shane Duffy (CB) - Duffy has only missed three Premier League games so far this season - all of which were due to a red card suspension - so there's no doubting that he'll be in the starting XI once again.





Lewis Dunk (CB) - Dunk will line up alongside Duffy in central defence in what will no doubt be a very busy evening for the pair of them.

Bernardo (LB) - Bernardo made a 20 minute substitute appearance at right-back on Saturday, but he should be able to return to the starting XI in his preferred position this time around.

Midfielders

Solly March (RM) - March played in a more advanced role out wide against Wolves, but he will be forced to track back more often to deal with the marauding runs of Danny Rose on Tuesday.

Beram Kayal (CM) - Davy Propper was forced off with an injury ten minutes into the draw against Wolves, which paves the way for Kayal to make a rare start in the league.

Dale Stephens (CM) - Stephens has started the previous nine league matches for Brighton and his work rate in the middle of the park will be essential if the Seagulls are to pick up anything against Spurs.

Jurgen Locadia (LM) - Goals are at a premium for Brighton right now, so Hughton needs to switch things up a little. Locadia could provide a different dimension to their attack and will be a threat from set pieces.

Pascal Gross (AM) - Gross' job will be very important on Tuesday, as he'll have to provide the link between the midfield and Glenn Murray, who could easily become isolated at the top of the pitch.

Forward

Glenn Murray (ST) - Murray remains Brighton's top scorer, but he's failed to score in his previous five game, coinciding with the Seagull's poor form in front of goal.