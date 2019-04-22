Watford vs Southampton: Ralph Hasenhuttl's Best Available Saints Lineup

Watford welcome Southampton to Vicarage Road on Tuesday night in a clash that could be key for both side's aspirations for the end of the season.

The Saints sit in 16th place in the Premier League, five points above Cardiff City in the relegation zone and with a game in hand. A victory over the Hornets will leave Southampton one win away from officially guaranteeing their place in the top flight next season.

Watford haven't called time on their campaign just yet, as they remain in contention for one of the spots leading to European competition next season, and will undoubtedly put up a fight.

Here's how Ralph Hasenhuttl could line up his side against the Hornets on Tuesday night.

Goalkeepers & Defenders

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Angus Gunn (GK) - The young English keeper has been a stalwart figure in the Saints' goal, not missing a match since the end of February when he replaced Alex McCarthy between the sticks.

Jannik Vestergaard (CB) - Also absent for the Saints' last match, the Danish defender is set to return to the starting XI as he will look to limit the runs of Watford's Gerard Deulofeu and Andre Gray.

Jan Bednarek (CB) - The Polish centre-back hasn't missed a match since the beginning of December, and if fit there's no taking him out of the squad.

Maya Yoshida (CB) - The veteran Japanese defender has seen his game time limited this season, but should form the third part of Southampton's last line of defence on Tuesday.

Midfielders

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Yan Valery (RM) - Valery missed Southampton's loss against Newcastle despite recovering from a knee injury, however he should get the start against Watford on the right side of the midfield as opposed to his usual position of right-back.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - The Danish midfielder has had a fine campaign, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 27 league appearances, and will no doubt start in this one.

James Ward-Prowse (CM) - The England international has been one of Southampton's most impressive players this season, racking up six goals in 22 appearances. Watford will have to be on their toes whenever he steps up to a set-piece.

Ryan Bertrand (LM) - Since returning from a back injury in February, Hasenhuttl has opted to utilise Bertrand in the midfield as opposed to his natural right-back position. Bertrand will help cover Watford's right side as well as push the ball towards his front line.

Forwards

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Josh Sims (RW) - Having returned to St Mary's in January after a loan spell at Reading, Sims has been limited to just five appearances, providing one assist. Due to absences, the youngster should get the nod as he tries to impress during the remainder of the season.

Danny Ings (CF) - Ings has seen his good form this season hampered by injuries, but when he's fit he starts. He's scored seven goals this season, but hasn't hit the back of the net since the turn of the year.

Nathan Redmond (LW) - Redmond hasn't missed a single game this season under either manager. He's been crucial for the Saints in recent weeks, scoring a brace against Wolves and assisting the winner against Brighton.