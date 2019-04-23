Arsene Wenger Backs Patrick Vieira to Be a Future Arsenal Manager After Success With Nice

By 90Min
April 23, 2019

Arsene Wenger believes his former captain Patrick Vieira will one day take over as Arsenal manager.

Wenger, who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his 22 year managerial reign at the Gunners, has labelled the 42-year-old 'elegant and authoritative.'

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Vieira was a key part of all three of those title-winning sides after moving to north London in the same year as Wenger, and is now having a successful spell in charge of Ligue 1 side Nice.

"I see him as the Arsenal coach one day because he is too young to go directly into international football," Wenger told The Times.

"His life will go through club football. He has constructed his career intelligently and patiently.

"He left when he was young, and he has taken time to mature and learn his profession. And something you can't give; he has a natural charisma, he is both elegant and authoritative.

"He has passed through a difficult time at Nice but he showed no signs of weakness. It is in times of crisis you see the coach. You look at the number of points and it is exceptional."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The World Cup winning midfielder left Arsenal in 2005, before enjoying spells at Juventus and Inter, before finishing his playing career at Manchester City, where he would eventually become a youth team coach.

Vieira started his managerial career at New York City FC, before taking over at Nice last summer, guiding the side to eighth in Ligue 1 while dealing with the notoriously difficult to handle Mario Balotelli, something which has seriously impressed the ex-Arsenal boss.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message