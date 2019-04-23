Barcelona Keen to Activate One-Year Contract Extension for Arturo Vidal Amid Links to Inter

By 90Min
April 23, 2019

Barcelona intend to activate the option in midfielder Arturo Vidal's contract to extend his deal by a further year, having been impressed with the Chilean this season.

Vidal has been a vital part of Ernesto Valverde's squad since his arrival from Bayern Munich last summer, rotating with Arthur in the heart of Barcelona's midfield.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

His current deal runs until the summer of 2021 but, according to SportBarcelona will not hesitate to extend that by a further year, as they intend to keep Vidal around for the foreseeable future.

Valverde is said to be a huge fan of the 31-year-old's determination to succeed, and sees him as a great influence on the rest of his teammates in the dressing room. Whilst he may not be the first name on the team sheet, Vidal has established himself as one of Valverde's most reliable players, and Barcelona do not want to lose that.

This season, Vidal has made 45 appearances for the Blaugrana, 23 of which were as a starter. He has often rotated with Arthur, but has occasionally filled in for Sergio Busquets in a deeper defensive role.

With Frenkie de Jong set to join the club in summer after agreeing a €75m switch from Ajax in January, many have speculated whether Vidal will be forced out of the club. Inter have been heavily linked with the Chilean, whilst sides from China have also registered their interest, but Barcelona have no intention of selling.

That being said, Sport note that the La Liga giants would consider a big offer for Vidal, but their primary intention is to keep him around at Camp Nou.

After initially struggling to accept his role as a squad player, Vidal is now said to be delighted with his current situation in Barcelona. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Whilst his impact on the field has been impressive, Vidal has also proven to be a valuable member of the team. He has bonded well with the South American group at the club, and he has also proven to be a useful mentor for some of the younger players in the squad.

Barcelona are delighted with his impact this season, and the plan is for that to continue for the foreseeable future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message