Barcelona Keen to Activate One-Year Contract Extension for Arturo Vidal Amid Links to Inter

Barcelona intend to activate the option in midfielder Arturo Vidal's contract to extend his deal by a further year, having been impressed with the Chilean this season.

Vidal has been a vital part of Ernesto Valverde's squad since his arrival from Bayern Munich last summer, rotating with Arthur in the heart of Barcelona's midfield.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2021 but, according to Sport, Barcelona will not hesitate to extend that by a further year, as they intend to keep Vidal around for the foreseeable future.

Valverde is said to be a huge fan of the 31-year-old's determination to succeed, and sees him as a great influence on the rest of his teammates in the dressing room. Whilst he may not be the first name on the team sheet, Vidal has established himself as one of Valverde's most reliable players, and Barcelona do not want to lose that.

This season, Vidal has made 45 appearances for the Blaugrana, 23 of which were as a starter. He has often rotated with Arthur, but has occasionally filled in for Sergio Busquets in a deeper defensive role.

With Frenkie de Jong set to join the club in summer after agreeing a €75m switch from Ajax in January, many have speculated whether Vidal will be forced out of the club. Inter have been heavily linked with the Chilean, whilst sides from China have also registered their interest, but Barcelona have no intention of selling.

That being said, Sport note that the La Liga giants would consider a big offer for Vidal, but their primary intention is to keep him around at Camp Nou.

After initially struggling to accept his role as a squad player, Vidal is now said to be delighted with his current situation in Barcelona.

Whilst his impact on the field has been impressive, Vidal has also proven to be a valuable member of the team. He has bonded well with the South American group at the club, and he has also proven to be a useful mentor for some of the younger players in the squad.

Barcelona are delighted with his impact this season, and the plan is for that to continue for the foreseeable future.