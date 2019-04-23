Gennaro Gattuso Meets With Jorge Mendes to Discuss Replacing Rafa Benitez at Newcastle

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso recently met with super-agent Jorge Mendes for dinner, where they discussed the possibility of him replacing Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United.

Benitez's current deal at St James' Park expires at the end of the season and, with the Spaniard yet to agree on a new contract, the Magpies may need to look elsewhere for a new manager.

Many names have been linked with the job, but Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Mendes has spoken to Gattuso about the possibility of taking over at Newcastle next season.

The Italian remains under contract with the Rossoneri until the summer of 2021, but his time at the club could be coming to an end in the near future, as Milan officials have begun to consider potential alternatives for the forthcoming campaign, regardless of whether they can qualify for Champions League football or not.

There is no formal link between Gattuso and Mendes, but it is noted that the agent, who represents the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva, could be incredibly useful if Gattuso finds himself looking for work this summer.

Gattuso still wants to remain with Milan going forward, but may have the decision taken out of his hands if club officials opt to part ways with him. As a result, Mendes is said to have brought up the idea of potentially replacing Benitez.

Contract talks between Newcastle and Benitez are ongoing, but a deal has proven to be difficult to strike, meaning the Magpies have been forced to consider other options.

As of yet, there has been no contact between Newcastle and Gattuso, but Gazzetta dello Sport state that everything could change in the coming weeks. If Milan opt to sack Gattuso and Newcastle find themselves without a manager for next season, their paths could cross in the near future.

Newcastle's Premier League survival was officially secured on Sunday as Cardiff City fell to Liverpool, so they can now focus on preparing for the next campaign.

Alongside Gattuso, the Magpies have been linked with Lyon's Bruno Genesio and former USA manager Jurgen Klinsmann, as they look to avoid slipping into another relegation battle next season.