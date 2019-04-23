James Milner Admits He Will Be a Man Utd Fan 'for the First Time' on Wednesday Night

James Milner has joked that he doesn't want to 'do a Kevin Keegan' ahead of Manchester City's crunch derby away at Old Trafford, with any slip-up for City letting his Liverpool side back into the title race.

The Reds have just three games left of their Premier League season, while City sit two points further back with a game in hand – their Wednesday night game against United, to be precise.

Although the game could hand his side the initiative in the title race, Milner admitted that while he will be a United fan ‘for the first time in his life’, he prefers not to watch City's games – telling The Telegraph: “I don’t watch them, to be honest. It’s a bit of a waste of energy, isn’t it? Willing the ball into the goal and things like that. I can’t do anything about it.





"Maybe I’ll put my phone away for a couple of hours and check it after. Maybe I’ll go and grab some food or whatever. There are three games left. United will be a challenge, but it’s the old cliché – any game is tough in the Premier League no matter who you play.





“To try and win a league title is not easy. Trust me, I know. Remember QPR (in 2012)? To beat anyone is tough when it is all on the line. We’ve still got some tough games ourselves, and we have to win those and keep the pressure up.”

He added: “I think for a long time we have had our head round the fact that we just need to win all of our games. And if we do that and it’s not good enough, you have to hold your hands up and say ‘well done City’."