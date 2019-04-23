Milan vs Lazio: Gennaro Gattuso's Best Available Rossoneri Lineup

Milan face Lazio in the second leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final tie at San Siro on Wednesday night, after the first leg finished 0-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in February.

I Rossoneri will be without midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, who underwent knee surgery in November that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

They were boosted by the return of Gianluigi Donnarumma against Parma on Saturday after he recovered from a thigh strain. Lucas Paqueta also returned from injury to be named on the substitutes bench.

Here's how Gattuso's side could line up come kick off.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) - Donnarumma has 10 clean sheets in Serie A this season. At the tender age of 20, he has already made over 150 appearances for Milan.

Andrea Conti (RB) - The 25-year-old has had a frustrating season, starting just three games in all competitions. However, he is expected to be given a rare opportunity to play in this game.

Cristián Zapata (CB) - The experienced Colombian has made one appearance in the Coppa Italia so far this season. He has found himself out of favour for the majority of the campaign but started against Parma and is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Alessio Romagnoli (CB) - The captain of the side, Romagnoli has gained a reputation as being one of the best defenders in Europe in recent years. He has impressed with his aerial ability, great positional sense, ball-playing ability and decision-making, garnering interest in him from Premier League clubs.

Ricardo Rodríguez (LB) - Rodríguez has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season. Widely noted for his crossing and set-piece ability, the 26-year-old has been a mainstay in this Milan side since joining from Wolfsburg in 2017. He has made at least 30 Serie A appearances in each of his two seasons at the club.

Midfielders



Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Franck Kessié (CM) - Since joining Milan on loan from Atalanta in 2017, the Ivorian international has delivered a string of excellent performances. He has made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing one assist.





Tiémoué Bakayoko (CM) - After enduring a torrid time at Chelsea in his debut season with the club, Bakayoko has had a good campaign on loan at Milan. He has made 36 appearances in all competitions.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (CM) - The free-kick specialist has made 39 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing nine assists. His passing, technique and dribbling ability have made him a key player in this Milan side.

Forwards

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Suso (RW) - The former Liverpool winger has been in excellent form this season, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 35 appearances in all competitions. He provides a threat to the opposition with his pace, dribbling and passing ability.

Krzysztof Piątek (ST) - The 23-year-old Polish international has had a brilliant debut campaign in Italy. He scored 19 goals in 21 appearances for Genoa before signing for Milan for a fee of €35m in January. He has continued his good form at Milan, scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances and sits as the third-top goalscorer in Serie A this season.

Fabio Borini (LW) - Since signing for Milan permanently, the former Chelsea and Liverpool forward has found opportunities hard to come by this season, starting just 12 games in all competitions. He is expected to be given a rare opportunity to impress here.