Wolves Break Unique Premier League Foul Record in 0-0 Draw With Brighton

Wolverhampton Wanderers became the first Premier League side since the 2003/04 season to not commit a single foul in a game during their 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men enjoyed plenty of possession against Brighton, but were unable to break down the Seagulls' resilient defence. They may not have picked up the points, but they have etched their name into obscure history.

0 - @Wolves didn't make a single foul in their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday; the first time that a team haven't committed a single foul in the 6,064 Premier League matches since 2003-04. Tame. pic.twitter.com/b8oLlRC45k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2019

According to Opta, Wolves are the only side in the last 6,064 Premier League matches to have not committed a foul during a game.

By contrast, Brighton racked up nine fouls throughout the match, which seems positively brutal in comparison to Wolves' approach.

Fighting for their life at the bottom of the league table, Brighton appeared comfortable to sit back and fight for a draw, safe in the knowledge that they remain ahead of Cardiff City in the league standings.

However, the result will certainly have been a tough one to take for Wolves, who missed a huge chance to jump up the table with a win. The draw leaves them tenth in the league table, just one point behind Everton in seventh.

Watford and Leicester City are also heavily involved in this race for seventh place, with just one point separating the four teams as they approach the final stages of the season.

Wolves still have to face Arsenal, Fulham and Liverpool before the season is out, and they will also travel to Watford on Saturday, in a match which looks to be vital to both sides' aspirations.