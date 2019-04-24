Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Refusing' to Be Rushed Into Making a Decision on His Chelsea Future

April 24, 2019

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is refusing to be rushed into a decision over his long-term future at the club following an Achilles injury which he picked up against Burnley.

The 18-year-old is expected to miss at least six months of football due to the injury, something which will have a knock-on effect over a potential move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a handful of clubs in Germany as he edges closer to the final year of his contract, although it's unknown if any were planning to improve on Bayern Munich's £35m offer during the January transfer window. 

The Daily Mail adds that while Chelsea are continuing to try and persuade Hudson-Odoi into signing a new contract, the England international is refusing to be pressured into putting pen to paper in west London.

As well as attracting interest from Bavaria - Bayern's Hasan Salihamidžić has publicly talked up the club's interest in Hudson-Odoi - he is also believed to be on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Dortmund have the most impressive case study for successful English signings in Jadon Sancho, a close friend of Hudson-Odoi's, while Leipzig have previously worked with Everton's Ademola Lookman and currently have Emile Smith Rowe on loan from Arsenal.

There have been no major updates as to what the Bundesliga clubs will now do following Hudson-Odoi's injury, but the teenage winger appears eager to keep his options open instead of rushing into a new contract at Chelsea.

