Dennis Praet Targeted by Arsenal as Search for Aaron Ramsey Replacement Continues

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

Arsenal have revived their interest in U.C. Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet as a like for like replacement for Aaron Ramsey this summer.

The Wales international will join Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season after his contract in north London was allowed to run down, but the club will look to snap up one of Serie A's brightest midfielders to fill Ramsey's boots.

Corriere dello Sport (via The Metro) claim that Arsenal will finally make a move for Praet at the end of the season, some five years after he first appeared on their radar under Arsène Wenger's tenure.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The Belgian playmaker was on the books at Anderlecht when he first found himself being scouted by Europe's biggest clubs, but it wasn't until 2016 that Praet secured his transfer to one of the top five leagues in a £9m move to Sampdoria.


At the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Praet spent two years playing alongside Lucas Torreira before the Uruguayan got his move to north London in 2018.

Having stagnated slightly at Anderlecht, Praet's stock is once again on the rise and Arsenal are interested in landing the midfielder to replace Ramsey.

The only caveat for the Gunners, however, is that they would likely have to qualify for the Champions League in order to fund the move as manager Unai Emery's current budget is rumoured to be roughly £40m.

They're currently one point behind Chelsea in fourth place, but Arsenal do have a game in hand (against Wolves on Wednesday) over the Blues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message