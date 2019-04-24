Paulo Dybala & Federico Bernardeschi Pictured in New Juventus Kit in Leaked Photos

Images have emerged online which show Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi modelling what appears to be Juventus' new kit for the 2019/20 season.

Back in March, the design began surfacing on social media, and the two star forwards can be seen sporting this very shirt in the latest leaked photos.

The ever-reliable Footy Headlines state that the new kit, which has yet to be officially confirmed by Juventus, will signal a drastic change from what fans have been used to in the past.

The iconic black-and-white stripes have been done away with, and replaced by just two solid blocks of colour, separated by a bold pink stripe.

Should this design prove to be the official shirt for next season, it would mark the first time since 1903 that the Serie A side will not sport the traditional black-and-white striped design.

In recent years, the classic pinstripe design has been gradually fazed out, and it appears Juventus are now prepared to take the plunge by removing the stripes altogether.

The shirt is complimented by plain black shorts, which have subtle white accents to show the logos of both Adidas and the club. The same can be said for the socks, although they boast a pink stripe of their own across the shins.

The shirt has divided opinion online, with the back of the kit drawing particular criticism. There remains just two blocks of black and white, but there is a black square covering some of the white side, to ensure that player names and numbers remain visible. Many have claimed that it looks awkward and poorly designed.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The current design will always be remembered as the shirt which brought Juventus their record-breaking eighth consecutive league title, and fans will certainly be hoping that the new design will bring similar good fortunes for next season.