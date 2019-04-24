Twitter Reacts as David de Gea Blunders Again in 2-0 Manchester City Defeat at Old Trafford

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

It would be right to start this by saying 'surprise surprise' in an overly sarcastic tone, however, this genuinely is a surprise. Like actually.

Leroy Sane left David de Gea with a six-egg omelette on his face on Wednesday night after the Spanish goalkeeper failed to deal with what seemed a relatively routine effort from the German.

Instead of simply catching the ball in his midriff, De Gea thought he'd try and save it with a combination of hand and foot. Something he tried and failed miserably at, handing Manchester City a two-goal lead at Old Trafford.

That error obviously sealed the Premier League title for Pep Guardiola's men. Well, that's essentially what this derby was billed as.

As per the world of Twitter, he was naturally lambasted for his efforts, following up from an equally lethargic gaffe against Barcelona at Camp Nou. 

Some United fans went full Monty Python on the matter, which goes to show there's always light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how dark, dreary, cold or miserable the tunnel may be.

As was to be expected, Liverpool fans weren't too chuffed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, having so desperately hoped for the Red Devils to regain an inch of dignity and earn a positive result, De Gea played his part.

It seems none of United, Arsenal or Chelsea fancy Champions League football next season, as the race for the top four...cools down?

Either way, perhaps De Gea will continue putting in error strewn performances in an apparent effort to move to sunnier climates. You never know, but something must be up.

Exit by error, is that a thing? It should be.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message