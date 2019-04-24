Twitter Reacts as David de Gea Blunders Again in 2-0 Manchester City Defeat at Old Trafford

It would be right to start this by saying 'surprise surprise' in an overly sarcastic tone, however, this genuinely is a surprise. Like actually.

Leroy Sane left David de Gea with a six-egg omelette on his face on Wednesday night after the Spanish goalkeeper failed to deal with what seemed a relatively routine effort from the German.

Instead of simply catching the ball in his midriff, De Gea thought he'd try and save it with a combination of hand and foot. Something he tried and failed miserably at, handing Manchester City a two-goal lead at Old Trafford.

Another loss For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent United boss. . . pic.twitter.com/drsTmbSVFT — 90min (@90min_Football) April 24, 2019

That error obviously sealed the Premier League title for Pep Guardiola's men. Well, that's essentially what this derby was billed as.

As per the world of Twitter, he was naturally lambasted for his efforts, following up from an equally lethargic gaffe against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

De Gea last season vs De Gea this season #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/5Yg0oaj7Vb — The Man Utd Way (@olesredarmy) April 24, 2019

I really never thought it'd be De Gea's face I'd be putting on this meme. pic.twitter.com/8tGVUjop1N — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 24, 2019

dE gEa bEsT kEePer iN THe wOrLd pic.twitter.com/qoLFF7rq4B — ⁉️ (@RR_Guapo) April 24, 2019

David De Gea saving Liverpool like... pic.twitter.com/8Cd7ximbLF — Simon David Grant (@simondavid76) April 24, 2019

Some United fans went full Monty Python on the matter, which goes to show there's always light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how dark, dreary, cold or miserable the tunnel may be.

David De Gea saved us from watching Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy. Best save he needed to make today. My goalkeeper. — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) April 24, 2019

So De Gea is saving Liverpool from winning the trophy after 20 years😂😂#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/o4yjz40bCC — EpHraim🇺🇬 (@ephraimreloaded) April 24, 2019

As was to be expected, Liverpool fans weren't too chuffed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, having so desperately hoped for the Red Devils to regain an inch of dignity and earn a positive result, De Gea played his part.

Breaking: Liverpool to file a lawsuit against David de Gea for tortious interference with Championship aspirations. — Ya ne znaiu (@Yaneznaiu) April 24, 2019

thanks for nothing mr de gea — Lukas (@earthelele) April 24, 2019

De Gea... thanks for nothing. Shocking yet again — Jamie Bellamy (@jamie_bellamy98) April 24, 2019

It seems none of United, Arsenal or Chelsea fancy Champions League football next season, as the race for the top four...cools down?

Either way, perhaps De Gea will continue putting in error strewn performances in an apparent effort to move to sunnier climates. You never know, but something must be up.

Exit by error, is that a thing? It should be.