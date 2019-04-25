Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to secure second place when they welcome Real Valladolid to the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon.

Atleti may mathematically still be in contention for the title, but it would take a slip up of extraordinary proportions for Barcelona not to be crowned champions at this stage.

However, Diego Simeone will be expecting his team to continue fighting, and to show the sort of flair and creativity that saw them put three past an obstinate Valencia side on Thursday night.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Real Valladolid by comparison have absolutely everything to play for. The Albivioletas currently sit precariously in 17th place, only one point above the drop zone, and will be scrapping and clawing for every single point in their last few games of the season.

Check out 90min's preview of Saturday's game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27 April What Time Is Kick Off? 14:15 (BST) Where Is It Played? Wanda Metropolitano Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports Referee? Mario Melero Lopez

Team News





Atletico 's defensive injury woes have been well documented this season, with Simeone rarely able to field the same back four week in week out, making their current record of conceding the least amount of goals in La Liga even more impressive.



One of the few constants in that back four has been Jose Giminez, who Atleti will be desperate to get back in the starting lineup after he missed out on Thursday night with a toe injury. Fans of Los Colchoneros will also be hoping that Simeone perseveres with Thomas Lemar, whose last two performances have been what the Atleti faithful were hoping for when he arrived in the summer. For Real Valladolid the best that can be said is there are no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's clash, and Sergio Gonzalez Soriano will be looking to field the same team that has picked up five points in their last three games.

Predicted Lineups





Atletico Madrid Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, F. Luis; Lemar, Rodrigo, Saul, Correa; Griezmann, Morata. Real Valladolid Masip; Nacho, Calero, K. Olivas, J. Moyano; Waldo, R. Alcaraz, Michel, O. Plano; S. Guardiola, E. Onal.

Head to Head Record





Perhaps unsurprisingly - given Atletico's recent record in La Liga - Atleti are pretty dominant in head to head results between the sides, winning 11 in 19, and seven of the last eight.

It is this recent history that will be most worrying for Valladolid fans, but they will take some heart from the fixture earlier in the year where they fought back from two goals down, before succumbing to an 80th minute winner from Antoine Griezmann.

Recent Form





Despite steadying the ship a little in the last three games, Atleti's recent form is a far cry from what we've come to expect from a Diego Simeone team. Los Colchoneros have tasted defeat three times in their last eight games, having lost only two of the last 33 prior to that.



However, Atletico will be intent on finishing the season in second place above Real Madrid, and will not surrender those bragging rights easily. Valladolid have hit something of a purple patch in recent weeks, after following up two draws with a huge victory against their relegation rivals Girona on Tuesday. Here's a full beakdown of each side's previous five results.

Atletico Madrid Real Valladolid Atletico Madrid 3-2 Valencia (24/04) Real Valladolid 1-0 Girona (23/04) Eibar 0-1 Atletico Madrid (20/04) Alaves 2-2 Real Valladolid (19/04) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (13/04) Real Valladolid 2-2 Getafe (14/04) Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid (06/04) Real Valladolid 0-2 Sevilla (07/04) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Girona (02/04) Leganes 1-0 Real Valladolid (04/04)

Prediction