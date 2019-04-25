Crystal Palace vs Everton: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton will travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon as they face Crystal Palace, with both teams looking to build on their impressive victories last weekend.

As the Eagles disrupted Unai Emery's hopes for a top-four finish this season, snatching a 3-2 away victory against Arsenal, the Toffees were also clinical when dispatching a weary Manchester United side 4-0 to add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's woes.

In spite of their recent successes however, Roy Hodgson and Marco Silva will be preparing for a tight affair on Saturday as both sides battle it out for a higher finish this season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As both sides prepare for the Premier League clash, check out 90min's preview for the match below:

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27 April What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Selhurst Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday/BT Score Referee? Lee Mason

Team News

Roy Hodgson looks set to remain without Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins, and Mamadou Sakho as all three players struggle with serious injuries.

Hodgson's side didn't suffer any serious injury scares during their victory over Arsenal on Sunday, so could name a similar starting XI to face the Toffees.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Everton's Yerry Mina is likely to remain out of the squad with injury after the Colombian defender was injured whilst on international duty.

Lucas Digne will likely be assessed ahead of Saturday's game as he picked up a knock on the weekend, so Marco Silva could look to replace the Frenchman in the starting XI. Richarlison, meanwhile, is being monitored by Everton medical staff after picking up a suspected rib injury against Man Utd.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace Guaita; Wan-Bissaka, Kelly, Dann, Ward; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Meyer; Benteke, Zaha

Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Schneiderlin, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin

Head to Head Record

The two sides have faced each other 48 times competitively in their history, the first fixture between them ending 1-1 in the 1907 FA Cup.

In the reverse leg of the fixture this season Everton were victorious, winning 2-0 at Goodison Park in October 2018.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The home side have lost three of their last five matches against the Toffees, and will be looking to change this statistic come Saturday.

The last time Everton travelled to Selhurst Park, the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Recent form

Crystal Palace will be full of confidence after snatching a massive three points at the Emirates on Sunday, much to Unai Emery's frustration.

Putting aside their worries after losing to Manchester City earlier this month, Hodgson's side found their form again and produced a cracking result in front of their travelling fans.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Everton have been enjoying a recent spell of success under Marco Silva. Omitting a shock loss to recently relegated Fulham, they have won four from their last five.

After thrashing Man Utd on the weekend, Marco Silva will be full of confidence that his side can continue their impressive league form as they battle for European football next season.

Here's how both sides have performed in their last five games:

Crystal Palace Everton Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace (21/04) Everton 4-0 Manchester United (21/04) Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City (14/04) Fulham 2-0 Everton (13/04) Newcastle 0-1 Crystal Palace (6/04) Everton 1-0 Arsenal (7/04) Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace (3/04) West Ham 0-2 Everton (30/03) Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield (30/03) Everton 2-0 Chelsea (17/03)

Prediction

As both sides picked up excellent results on the weekend, its hard to see their being a clear favourite for this clash.

Whether the game is won for the hosts may be determined by their ability to provide service for Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha, two players in good form following their recent victory.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

However, Everton have looked clinical in front of goal themselves recently, so will not be shy about pressing against the hosts this weekend.

It's likely this one could be an entertaining affair with goals aplenty.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton