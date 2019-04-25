Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as City Rivals Play Out Bore Draw

Real Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw Coliseum Alfonso Pérez by neighbours Getafe in La Liga as they moved to within three points of securing a top four finish.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium in an uninspiring encounter, the visitors dominating possession but failing to do much with it. Isco and Brahim Diaz were the standout performers, spreading the play splendidly and giving their hosts cause for concern.

However, they could not unpick the Getafe lock, with Los Azulones rarely threatening Keylor Navas in the Real net.

Karim Benzema was wasteful up front for Los Blancos, firing a string of shots wide of the mark in the opening period. The Frenchman was presented with several opportunities to break the deadlock, but was unable to capitalise as his side drew their second La Liga match in three.

The result leaves Madrid in third position, 10 points ahead of their opponents in the final Champions League qualification place.

Getafe

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Soria (7); Suarez (4), Bruno (5), Miquel (6), Cabrera (5); Mata (5), Maksimovic (6), Arambarri (7), Olivera (6); Molina (5), Perales (6).

Substitutes: Portillo (5), Diaz (6), Saiz (5).

Real Madrid



Key Talking Points

This has been a humbling campaign for Madrid after claiming three consecutive European titles in the years leading up to it. This was a contest that characterised their indifferent form in 2018/19, Zidane's men failing to truly assert themselves during a bland display.

Getafe are far from walkovers, the side not having been beaten in their last four league fixtures. Nevertheless, Real must be beating teams of their level if they are to be challenging for silverware next season.



Zidane has a huge job on his hands, the World Cup winner needing to both overhaul his squad and help inject them with confidence. They have appeared so deflated since what was dubbed the worst week in their history back in March, a torrid period which led to the 46-year-old's return.

He must reinvigorate and reshape a wounded animal, this game demonstrating the size of the task laying in front of Zidane and his coaching staff.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Navas (6); Carvajal (6), Varane (5), Nacho (7), Reguilon (5); Casemiro (7), Valverde (5), Isco (6); Diaz (8), Bale (6), Benzema (5).





Substitutes: Kroos (6), Vazquez (5), Asensio (5).

STAR MAN - Brahim Diaz





Former Manchester City wideman Diaz dictated proceedings on the right flank, linking well with teammates and looking like Real's best avenue of attack. Whilst most of those wearing white were lacklustre and underwhelming, the 19-year-old was consistently productive when in possession, keeping opponents on the back foot.

Los Blancos were dire for large periods of the match, relying heavily upon the creativity of the young winger and midfielder Isco. However, they cannot depend on such a youthful player, especially when they have a lineup teeming with experienced talent. Still, Diaz proved he has the temperament and self-belief to lead the charge for Zidane.

Looking Ahead

The European champions travel to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, before hosting Villarreal the following week. Meanwhile, Los Azulones make the trip to Real Sociedad this weekend, with Girona coming to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez seven days later.