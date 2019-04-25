Man Utd Create 'Emergency Pay-Off Fund' to Get Rid of Flops Earning Vast Wages

Manchester United could take drastic action to reshape their squad this summer and are rumoured to have set up what has been described as an 'emergency pay-off fund' in order to get rid of high earning flops like Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo.

As things stand, United have an enormous wage bill and the likes of Sanchez and Rojo are tied to long-term deals on big money, all the while without actually performing on the pitch.

Rojo, for example, has barely played since signing a new three-year contract just 13 months ago and would cost United an estimated £11.5m in wages if he stays until his deal is up in 2021.

According to The Sun, the Argentine defender would accept a £6m 'severance fee' to leave the club in the next transfer window. And he is apparently not the only one who is ready to leave but demanding financial compensation from the club to make it happen.

That is seemingly why United have created this 'emergency pay-off fund'.

A 'Old Trafford source' told the tabloid newspaper: "There's a few players that want to go but they will need paying off to get them out. It won't come cheap and it will affect certain things in the transfer market. There are plans already been put in place.

"The club are setting aside a contingency fund to get certain players moving out in the summer. Rojo only signed a new contract last summer after running down the previous one. He knows he is in a strong position."

Removing certain players from the wage bill, like Sanchez, whose contract is thought to be worth around £500,000 each week after bonuses, would free up funds to bring in the fresh talent the club sorely needs this summer to turn its fortunes around.

The future of star midfielder Paul Pogba remains uncertain. A report originating from his native France earlier this week claimed that he has told teammates he wishes to leave and that United will not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in, expected to be from Real Madrid.

Pogba publicly apologised to fans in the wake of the humiliating 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Everton last weekend, admitting the team's performance was 'disrespectful'.

But that interview brought little sympathy from former United captain and seven-time Premier League winner Roy Keane, who scoffed when it was played prior to the Manchester derby this week, categorically stating, 'I don't believe a word he says.'

🗣 "I wouldn't believe a word he says!"



Roy Keane did NOT hold back when asked for his opinion on Paul Pogba 😡 pic.twitter.com/GuaGUDqhjF — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 24, 2019

Keane then went on to tell Sky Sports that the Frenchman is a 'big problem' for United.

"He's a senior player, played in big competitions and won big trophies. I don't think he leads by example, from what I see. I don't know what he's like on the training ground or when they're travelling, but from what I see. He mentioned body language and pride, but I don't see it in his performances. My eyes don't lie to me," Keane explained.