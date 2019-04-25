Newcastle Decide Against Permanent Move for Kenedy Due to Chelsea's High Asking Price

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Newcastle are reported to have decided against a permanent move for on-loan winger Kenedy this summer, due to a discrepancy between Chelsea's valuation of the player and their own. 

After a successful six month loan spell in which he helped turn the Magpies' fortunes around last season, Kenedy returned to the club to much fanfare on a season-long loan in the summer, but has failed to hit the heights expected of him.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

He has found the net just once in 14 appearances, with Rafa Benitez seemingly losing faith in the 23-year-old, and despite being fit, he has been left out of the squad for each of their last three matches, including crucial wins over Leicester and Southampton. 

He hasn't appeared since a 15 minute cameo against Arsenal at left-back, in fact, and as such, they have understandable reservations over bringing him back to the club for a third spell.

That's according to Chronicle Live, at least, who report that the £30m Chelsea are asking for to secure his services on a permanent basis has thrown Newcastle off the player's trail.

 Given that he has had a poor season blighted here and there with injuries, it is understandable that the club don't fancy shelling out a club record fee for the Brazilian - especially after parting ways with £21m to land Miguel Almiron in January.

Unless Chelsea decide to drastically cut their asking price, the outlet reports the club would rather invest the money in other areas of the squad.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

There are rumours of Rafa Benitez being handed a £100m transfer kitty in the summer, and they have been linked with a permanent move for Salomon Rondon, who has impressed since joining on loan from West Brom in the summer, 

      Modal message