Nuno Espirito Santo Hails Ruben Neves' 'Quality & Talent' After Display in 3-1 Win Over Arsenal

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo lavished praise on Ruben Neves after the midfielder's free-kick and performance helped his side claim an impressive 3-1 win against Arsenal at Molineux.

After a tense opening period, the Portuguese star opened the scoring for the home side with a sumptuous free-kick from 25 yards out, with goals from Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota adding to Arsenal's misery before half-time.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Despite a late consolation from Sokratis, Wolves held on for the win, with Nuno admitting that Neves' strike proved critical in the context of the match.


Speaking after the game, he said (as quoted by the club's official website): "At the beginning of the game it was difficult to recover the ball, Arsenal have quality players, created some problems and we were able to break and the first moment we broke we were lucky enough to have this moment of talent and quality of Ruben’s.


"He has quality and talent. He practises and there’s a lot of repetition in the movement of the ball. It really helped us to break the game. It put us in a good momentum."

A win over Arsenal sees Wolves continue their remarkable run of form against the Premier League's 'big six', with Nuno paying tribute to the role the fans played in extending their fine home record this season.

He added: "Today was the largest attendance that we’ve had so thanks to them, because we really need them and today we can celebrate together another good night at Molineux."

