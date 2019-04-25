Son Heung-min Opens Up on Dismay at Missing First Leg of Ajax Clash Due to Suspension

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has said he is sad to have to watch the first leg of his side's first ever Champions League semi-final from the sidelines, but says he trusts the Spurs squad to get the job done without him.

The South Korean starred as Tottenham overcame Manchester City on away goals, scoring three of his side's four goals over the two legs, but unfortunately picked up a booking for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne in the 4-3 defeat at the Etihad in the return encounter.

As it was his third of the competition, it carries a one match ban, meaning he will be forced to watch the first leg of the semis from the stands at Spurs' new stadium.

“I’m so disappointed. I’ll probably be more nervous watching in the stands than when I play," Son told the Evening Standard. "But I trust my team, I trust my players and I trust this stadium, so I’m not worried about it.





"Saturday [vs West Ham] is more important for me, so I’ll give everything for my team to get three points. And then the Champions League is next.





“I want to play every single game. I enjoy my football and, of course, I want to play the semi-final. It’s the first for this team and myself.

"As I said, I’m very sad but I am looking forward to watching this unbelievable game in our stadium. I hope I’m going to enjoy it.”

While Spurs overturned Premier League champions Manchester City to reach the semi-finals, Ajax caused arguably a bigger shock as they twice came from behind to eliminate Italian giants Juventus, and create a semi-final tie that no-one expected.

Regardless of the fact Spurs have avoided Cristiano Ronaldo and co, however, many still suggest that they are second favourites to reach the final in Madrid, with the Eredivisie leaders being touted as the side most likely to win.

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek disputes that assertion, however, arguing that Spurs are a one of the Premier League's top sides.

"I don't agree with that," he told Ajax1, when asked if his side were favourites heading into the tie. "Tottenham is one of the top teams in the Premier League and they are still my favourite.

"That does not mean that we cannot beat them. We will have to reach a high level to beat Tottenham. It will depend on our own form, let's hope it is top."