Tottenham Facing Christian Eriksen Dilemma as Contract Situation Reaches Breaking Point

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Tottenham are facing down the barrel of a potential Aaron Ramsey saga with the contract situation surrounding Christian Eriksen still yet to reach a satisfactory conclusion for both parties.

The Dane has just one year left on his deal as the season draws to a close, as doubts creep in over whether the playmaker will commit to the north London outfit or need to be moved on.

As reported by the Mirror, European giants Real Madrid and Inter are closely monitoring developments with no solution reached over Eriksen's future with Maurico Pochettino's men as of yet.

The dilemma facing Daniel Levy and Spurs is a question of whether to sell the midfield maestro at the end of the season or let him run down his contract for the final year, by which time he will be able to leave the club for free next summer.

His £75k-a-week contract leaves him in a position of power ahead of the transfer window, with fellow key stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli both tied down to long-term deals. With Eriksen shelving contract talk until the end of the campaign, the Mirror report claims the former Ajax man is willing to try something new, with Tottenham feeling they made need to fork out £200k-a-week to keep hold of the Danish international.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Eriksen's unquestionable importance to the club was echoed by teammate Danny Rose, who feels the club must do all they can to keep hold of the player - who has registered 12 assists and scored seven goals in the Premier League this season.


"It’s obviously vital [that Eriksen re-signs],” Rose said in an interview with The Guardian

“If you look over the five years that the manager’s been here, Christian has played the most games and that says a lot. When Christian doesn’t play, there are questions that we don’t look the same. He links everything up for us. The lads in the changing room trust the people upstairs to hopefully get him to sign.”

