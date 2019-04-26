Fulham vs Cardiff City: Neil Warnock's Best Available Bluebirds Lineup

Cardiff City travel to Fulham on Saturday for a must-win game in their fight for Premier League survival.

Cardiff are three points from safety with three matches remaining but Brighton are there to be caught, with the Bluebirds facing a more favourable run-in.

Neil Warnock will be without midfielder Joe Ralls, who pulled up with a hamstring injury in the defeat to Liverpool last weekend. It remains to be seen whether Harry Arter will return from a calf injury in time for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Here's how Cardiff could line up for this crucial Premier League clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Neil Etheridge (GK) - The Philippines international has one clean sheet more than David De Gea this season.

Lee Peltier (RB) - The 32-year-old defender has become Cardiff's first choice right-back in the second half of the season and should make his eighth consecutive start.

Bruno Ecuele Manga (CB) - Manga has started all but one of Cardiff's league matches this season - a 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

Sean Morrison (CB) - Morrison sealed the victory against Brighton earlier in April but his bizarre miss against Liverpool on Sunday will go down as one of the worst of the season.

Joe Bennett (LB) - Bennett has made more appearances for Cardiff than for any of his previous clubs and is six games away from 100 for the Bluebirds.

Midfielders

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Aron Gunnarsson (CM) - Throw-ins are as good as corners for Cardiff with Gunnarsson hurling them into the mixer.

Leandro Bacuna (CM) - It is unclear whether Arter will return after his two-game absence, so Bacuna could get the nod in midfield after being compared to Paul Pogba by Warnock recently.

Victor Camarasa (CM) - Camarasa's highly successful loan spell at Cardiff is nearing its end but a win on Saturday could keep Cardiff's hopes alive of signing the Spaniard on a permanent basis.

Forwards

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (RW) - Mendez-Laing is in good form after his wonderful goal against Brighton and gave Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold a difficult afternoon last Sunday.

Kenneth Zohore (ST) - Oumar Niasse is still firing blanks up top for Cardiff and it may be time to give Zohore only his seventh Premier League start of the season.





Junior Hoilett (LW) - Despite scoring just 16 goals in 113 appearances, his return for the Bluebirds is the highest of his career.