Juventus Keen to Pursue Pep Guardiola Should Massimiliano Allegri Leave Turin This Summer

The Juventus board have made Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola their first-choice to replace current boss Massimiliano Allegri, if they decide to part ways with the latter this summer.

The Italian secured the fifth Serie A title of his tenure at Allianz Stadium last week with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, the Old Lady now having claimed eight consecutive Scudettos.

However, he was once again unable to deliver the Champions League trophy after being dumped out at the quarter-final stage by dark horses Ajax, with many now feeling that Allegri will vacate his position at the end of the season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Five time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for a mammoth £100m from Real Madrid in July, with the Juventus hierarchy hoping his signing would finally see the club bring home the Champions League following years of falling just short.

According to Il Giornale, the Bianconeri are weighing up whether to part company with Allegri after the latest Champions League failure and have identified Guardiola as a potential replacement for the 51-year-old.





Ronaldo would reportedly be pleased to see the Manchester City manager take over in Turin, despite the fact that he has also coached Barcelona during his career. Both clubs are fierce rivals of the Portuguese's former sides, Ronaldo having played for Los Blancos and Manchester United prior to his summer switch to Juve.





Guardiola's appointment would undoubtedly improve the team, as well as enhance the individual abilities of Juventus' squad members. Lionel Messi and Raheem Sterling are just two of a collection of players who have shown considerable development under his tutelage.

He would likely help frontman Paulo Dybala rediscover his once-excellent form, with the Argentine struggling to perform to his best after Ronaldo's arrival.