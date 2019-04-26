Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Real Madrid visit relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening as they look to confirm Champions League qualification in this Madrid derby.

Los Blancos sit in third place in La Liga, 10 points clear of fifth-placed Sevilla and can secure Champions League football with victory over Rayo. Real drew 0-0 with Getafe in midweek, a result that means that they are likely to finish behind their city rivals Atlético Madrid for the second consecutive season.

Rayo are at the bottom of La Liga, seven points adrift of safety. Last time out they suffered a 5-0 away hammering at the hands of Sevilla.

Where to Watch



When Is Kick Off? Sunday 28th April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 Referee? Pablo González Fuertes

Team News

Real captain Sergio Ramos has been out for two weeks with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss out again here.

Right-back Álvaro Odriozola sustained a broken collarbone in training last week and will miss the rest of the season.





Rayo's top goalscorer Raúl de Tomás has been on loan from Real Madrid for the last two seasons and the home side have requested that Real allow him to play in this match. They will not do so.

Defender Gorka Elustondo ruptured his cruciate ligament in December, sidelining him for the remainder of the campaign.

Predicted Lineups





Rayo Vallecano García; Tito, Ba, Amat, Moreno; Pozo, Suárez, Medrán; Bebé, di Santo, Embarba. Real Madrid Navas; Carvajal,Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vázquez, Benzema, Asensio.

Head to Head Record





Real secured a narrow 1-0 win in the corresponding fixture in December, with Karim Benzema scoring the winning goal.

The history of the tie is one-sided in favour of Real, with Los Blancos winning 22 of the 25 La Liga meetings between the two teams. Rayo have won two of the league meetings whilst one has been drawn.

Real famously beat Rayo 10-2 at the Bernabéu in a La Liga fixture in December 2015 where Rayo had two players sent off early on.

Rayo's last league victory against Real came in February 1997 whilst their most recent victory over the away side in all competitions was a 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey in January 2002.

Recent Form



Real have only won two of their last five league games, failing to win any of their last three away fixtures.

Rayo have had an abysmal season and have only managed one league victory since the end of January, a 2-0 home win over Valencia in April.

The home side have only won one of their last five league games but are unbeaten in their last three home fixtures.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five league games.

Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid Sevilla 5-0 Rayo Vallecano (25/4) Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid (25/4) Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Huesca (20/4) Real Madrid 3-0 Athletic Bilbao (21/4) Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Rayo Vallecano (14/4) Leganés 1-1 Real Madrid (15/4) Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Valencia (6/4) Real Madrid 2-1 Eibar (6/4) Eibar 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (3/4) Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid (3/4)

Prediction

Real have failed to win any of their last three away games and with Rayo unbeaten in their last three home fixtures and the fact that they are battling to avoid relegation, Los Blancos could face a tough test.

However, without top goalscorer De Tomás, Rayo have a lack of goalscoring options and they come into the game low on confidence following their heavy defeat to Sevilla.





Real should be able to break through Rayo's porous defence and win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Real Madrid