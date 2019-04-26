Tottenham vs West Ham: Manuel Pellegrini's Best Available Hammers Lineup

West Ham travel to Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League hoping to end a dreadful run of form on the road.

The Hammers have only picked up one point in their last eight away matches in the league, and they will be desperate to become the first side to beat Spurs in their new stadium, as well as derailing the hosts' top four ambitions.

Manuel Pellegrini will still have eyes on a top half finish, but his side's inconsistency looks as though it will end their campaign on a flat note. However, a win over their big rivals will give their fans bragging rights, but they do have a worryingly long injury list to contend with.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - The 35-year-old has been an ever-present for the Hammers this season, and his performances have saved his side plenty of times over the campaign. Spurs will do well to beat the impressive Polish international.





Pablo Zabaleta (RB) - The veteran right-back will have a tough afternoon in store against Son Heung-min. But the Argentine has shown this season that while his pace may have gone, his intelligence and defensive ability are very much still there.





Fabian Balbuena (CB) - The Paraguayan has been inconsistent at times during his first season in European football, but will surely relish the challenge of facing off against Fernando Llorente and Dele Alli.





Issa Diop (CB) - Has had a successful first season at the London Stadium, playing in all but five of their Premier League matches this year. His pace and ability on the ball make him an asset that the club cannot afford to lose.





Arthur Masuaku (LB) - With Aaron Cresswell out, the Frenchman will almost certainly start in north London. He will have to put a huge shift in to stop an impressive Spurs attack.

Midfielders

Declan Rice (CDM) - Arguably the bright spot of West Ham's season. The 20-year-old has seriously impressed over the past year and the Hammers will have a huge job on their hands keeping hold of the England international. His defensive ability and intelligence makes him appear beyond his years.





Mark Noble (CDM) - The Hammers captain is still as dependable as ever in the heart of midfield, and he will be as desperate as anyone to help his side to victory against their local rivals.





Michail Antonio (RM) - The versatile forward is an extremely useful weapon for Pellegrini, and his impressive pace and strength should give Ben Davies problems on Tottenham's left-hand side.





Robert Snodgrass (CAM) - When the Scot was sent out on loan to Championship side Aston Villa last season, it appeared as though his West Ham career was over. However, his hard work and clear ability has led to him taking the opportunities that Pellegrini has given him this season. Should start ahead of Javier Hernandez, who has only just returned to full fitness.





Felipe Anderson (LM) - The Brazilian is the club's top league scorer with nine strikes to his name this campaign. West Ham's record signing has impressed this season, and his side will be looking for one of his better days against a potentially vulnerable Kieran Trippier.

Forward

Marko Arnautovic (ST) - Since signing his contract extension in January, the Austrian has quite simply not looked interested. His head was clearly turned by talk of a big money transfer, and his performances and goal contributions have dramatically decreased.

However, Hammers fans will be hopeful that the prospect of a London derby will motivate him back to the player that we all saw last season.