West Ham Set for Mass Summer Exodus as Manuel Pellegrini Prepares to Jettison Six Players

West Ham are ready to let up to six players leave the club this summer as manager Manuel Pellegrini seeks to continue his revamp of the playing squad.

Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll, Edmilson Fernandes, Lucas Perez, Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic could all be on their way out as Pellegrini looks to pivot at the end of a disappointing season following a summer of heavy investment.

Meanwhile, the Chilean is rumoured to be eyeing AC Milan playmaker and free kick specialist Hakan Calhanoglu as a potential arrival.

The Mirror claim that Obiang is a target for a number of teams in Serie A, while according to Calciometro in Italy, Fiorentina are still deciding on whether to make Edmilson Fernandes' switch to Florence permanent.

With the Hammers inconsistent in front of goal, it seems Pellegrini wants to overhaul his entire attack. Meanwhile, The Express report that Perez is unlikely to see a second season at the London Stadium after only impressing in incredibly brief periods since his move from Arsenal.

With it looking increasingly likely that Andy Carroll’s contract won’t be renewed this summer, what are your memories of his time in the claret and blue? See if you agree with our writers' views in Pub Talk, in our latest issue: https://t.co/xf7EKePc0u pic.twitter.com/M1qQggegs3 — Blowing Bubbles (@WestHamMagazine) April 19, 2019

Carroll, who is out of contract in the summer, will also be shown the door after a series of injury setbacks have continued blight his career in east London.

Despite both scoring seven Premier League goals this season, both Hernandez and Arnautovic are set to have a fight on their hands to avoid being sold.

Hernandez has been inconsistent since he arrived from Bayer Leverkusen at the start of last season and has only managed 14 starts this season.

Happy birthday, Marko Arnautovic! 🎉🎊

This was an absolute rocket! 💥 pic.twitter.com/T568rZgCcH — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 19, 2019

Arnautovic, on the other hand, started the season in stellar form only for him to appear on the brink of a move to China in January. That move didn't materialise and his form dropped off but the talented Austrian could still leave this summer.

In terms of incomings, Turkish outlet Fanatik have identified Calhanoglu as a potential target.

Milan are reported to want £26m for the attacking midfielder, who could form a potent partnership with Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko.