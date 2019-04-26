West Ham Set for Mass Summer Exodus as Manuel Pellegrini Prepares to Jettison Six Players

By 90Min
April 26, 2019

West Ham are ready to let up to six players leave the club this summer as manager Manuel Pellegrini seeks to continue his revamp of the playing squad.

Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll, Edmilson Fernandes, Lucas Perez, Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic could all be on their way out as Pellegrini looks to pivot at the end of a disappointing season following a summer of heavy investment.

Meanwhile, the Chilean is rumoured to be eyeing AC Milan playmaker and free kick specialist Hakan Calhanoglu as a potential arrival.

The Mirror claim that Obiang is a target for a number of teams in Serie A, while according to Calciometro in Italy, Fiorentina are still deciding on whether to make Edmilson Fernandes' switch to Florence permanent.

With the Hammers inconsistent in front of goal, it seems Pellegrini wants to overhaul his entire attack. Meanwhile, The Express report that Perez is unlikely to see a second season at the London Stadium after only impressing in incredibly brief periods since his move from Arsenal.

Carroll, who is out of contract in the summer, will also be shown the door after a series of injury setbacks have continued blight his career in east London.

Despite both scoring seven Premier League goals this season, both Hernandez and Arnautovic are set to have a fight on their hands to avoid being sold.

Hernandez has been inconsistent since he arrived from Bayer Leverkusen at the start of last season and has only managed 14 starts this season.

Arnautovic, on the other hand, started the season in stellar form only for him to appear on the brink of a move to China in January. That move didn't materialise and his form dropped off but the talented Austrian could still leave this summer.

In terms of incomings, Turkish outlet Fanatik have identified Calhanoglu as a potential target.

Milan are reported to want £26m for the attacking midfielder, who could form a potent partnership with Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message