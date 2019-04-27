Borussia Dortmund had two players sent off and conceded four as the club's title run took a huge hit against Schalke 04 on Saturday, leaving it a point behind league leader Bayern Munich.

As a result, Niko Kovac's team has an opportunity to increase its lead by four points on Sunday as it faces Nurnberg.

Schalke has now all but assured survival and places itself in 15th place. After Mario Gotze scored the opener thanks to a fantastic assist from Jadon Sancho, Daniel Caligiuri equalized for the visiting team from the penalty spot.

After taking the lead in the first half and Dortmund seeing a red card for Marco Reus for a studs-up tackle in the 60th minute, Caligiuri made it 3-1 with an impressive free kick.

WHAT A GOAL! Daniel Caligiuri!



Another red card was given to Dortmund, this time to Marius Wolf for another foul in the 65th minute, but Axel Witsel made it interesting six minutes before the end of regular time to bring one back for the home side, but two minutes later Breel Embolo placed the exclamation point to make it 4-2.

Asked after the game if this basically meant Bayern Munich were in prime position to win the title, Lucien Favre all but relinquished, "yes, of course."