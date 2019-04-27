Watch: Schalke Wins Revierderby as Dortmund Title Run Takes Huge Stumble

Borussia Dortmund had two players sent off and conceded four as the club's title run took a huge hit against Schalke 04 on Saturday, leaving it a point behind league leader Bayern Munich.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 27, 2019

Borussia Dortmund had two players sent off and conceded four as the club's title run took a huge hit against Schalke 04 on Saturday, leaving it a point behind league leader Bayern Munich.

As a result, Niko Kovac's team has an opportunity to increase its lead by four points on Sunday as it faces Nurnberg. 

Schalke has now all but assured survival and places itself in 15th place. After Mario Gotze scored the opener thanks to a fantastic assist from Jadon Sancho, Daniel Caligiuri equalized for the visiting team from the penalty spot. 

After taking the lead in the first half and Dortmund seeing a red card for Marco Reus for a studs-up tackle in the 60th minute, Caligiuri made it 3-1 with an impressive free kick.

Another red card was given to Dortmund, this time to Marius Wolf for another foul in the 65th minute, but Axel Witsel made it interesting six minutes before the end of regular time to bring one back for the home side, but two minutes later Breel Embolo placed the exclamation point to make it 4-2.

Asked after the game if this basically meant Bayern Munich were in prime position to win the title, Lucien Favre all but relinquished, "yes, of course." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message