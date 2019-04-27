Frosinone vs Napoli: Carlo Ancelotti's Best Available Partenopei Lineup

Napoli face Frosinone in Serie A on Sunday, a week after their unlikely title bid was ended once and for all.

I Partenopei fell to an unexpected home defeat on Monday, Atalanta snatching a 2-1 comeback victory. Regardless, qualification for next year's Champions League group stages is still seen as a formality.

Frosinone are on the brink of relegation to Serie B, an outcome that could be confirmed this weekend if results do not go their way.

Here's the team Ancelotti could field against the strugglers.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

David Ospina (GK) - The shot-stopper has had a reasonable campaign in goal, conceding 25 goals in a total of 23 appearances in domestic competition and the Champions League.

Elseid Hysaj (RB) - Modern full backs are expected to be energetic, attack-minded and rapid; the Albanian is all three, developing into one of Serie A's foremost defenders since his arrival four years ago.

Sebastiano Luperto (CB) - The 22-year-old has been out of favour this season, featuring in just eight league games thus far. However, with injuries to both Vlad Chiriches and Nikola Maksimović, an opportunity has presented itself for Luperto to impress Ancelotti.

Kalidou Koulibaly (CB) - A host of elite European clubs are rumoured to be keeping a watchful eye on the Senegal international, with reports suggesting Manchester United are considering making a nine-figure offer to Napoli for his services. It is understandable why he has garnered such a lofty status, Koulibaly's immense displays fuelling his side's charge in Italy and abroad.

Faouzi Ghoulam (LB) - Pace and crossing ability sum up what Ghoulam offers to the team, his attacking abilities making him a key outlet down the left flank.

Midfielders

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

José Callejón (RM) - Real Madrid's loss has been I Partenopei's gain. Since switching to Stadio San Paolo, Callejón has been a potent threat, shredding defences with his fearsome speed and exquisite dribbling skills.





Allan (CM) - Something of an all-rounder in the Napoli engine room, Allan is equally adept at defending as he is going forward. His tough tackling and tenacity have broken up many an opposition counter-attack.





Fabián (CM) - The January exit of the legendary Marek Hamsik has opened the door for Fabián to take over the reigns as Ancelotti's chief playmaker. Those are sizeable shoes to fill, but the Spaniard is starting to look the part.

Piotr Zielinski (LM) - A rasping left-footed arrow from Zielinski broke the deadlock when Napoli played Frosinone in December, the winger brilliantly finding the far corner from the edge of the area.

Forwards

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Arkadiusz Milik (ST) - Zielinski may have opened the scoring, but Milik sealed the result when he hit a brace in the second half. The towering frontman first found the net with a glancing header just after the hour, before drifting away from the statuesque Frosinone defenders to tap into an empty goal.

Dries Mertens (ST) - The Belgian may have grabbed a goal against Atalanta on Monday, but he was extremely wasteful in the defeat. He could easily have earned himself the match ball, yet consistently failed to take advantage of the chances that fell his way.