Malcom Reveals He Recorded Lionel Messi Applauding Champions League Goal Against Inter

Barcelona winger Malcom has admitted he recorded footage of Lionel Messi applauding his Champions League group stage goal against Inter earlier this season.

The 22-year-old has endured a difficult debut season at Camp Nou since his £36.5m move from Bordeaux in the summer, scoring four goals in 19 games across all competitions.

The first of his four goals this season came in the Champions League against Inter, as his finish beyond Samir Handanovic secured a 1-1 draw for La Blaugrana - becoming the first side to reach this season's knockout stages in the process.

It proved to be an emotional moment for the Brazilian, who revealed during an interview with Marca he's recorded the moment Messi applauded his goal at San Siro.

Speaking about the Argentine, he said: "Messi is going to be considered the best after Pele. I didn't think that before, but now that I've seen him closely, yes, I see how he works day by day and he is sensational.

"He never ceases to amaze me with the things he does. We know he can cut in from the left, but we don't know when, and then waiting for that exact angle, that exact moment.

"During the game he is looking at the defence, it's position and what he is going to do. It's amazing. It is a unique feeling to play with him. I have the day that Messi applauded my Champions League goal recorded, I will never forget it."

Barcelona remain on course to secure the treble this season, with the first of three potential trophies secured this campaign coming in the shape of a 26th La Liga title, which could be won this weekend.

Following that is the first leg of their Champions League semi final against Liverpool. While Malcom has admitted that competition for places at the club is extremely high, he's ready to 'take advantage' of any opportunity given to him by manager Ernesto Valdverde.

He added: "The coach knows when some players are tired and always makes changes. That is why whoever is on the bench has to be prepared because opportunities will come. I'm calm and will take advantage of those opportunities."