Danny Rose Reveals He Held Talks With Another Club Last Summer as He Eyed Tottenham Exit

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose has admitted he spoke to another club about a potential move away from north London last summer.

The 28-year-old spent nine months on the sidelines in 2017 after damaging his knee ligaments, a period in which he has admitted he battled depression. Further issues with his knee and then groin hampered Rose as he looked to reclaim his place in the Spurs side from Ben Davies. However, he is now back to full fitness and once again impressing in an excellent season for the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC), the Lillywhites defender explained: "I am enjoying my football. After the World Cup, there was talk of me moving on.





"I was speaking to another club, which obviously Tottenham know about. But it didn't happen," Rose revealed.





"I called the manager [Mauricio Pochettino] after the World Cup and he just said to me, 'you're welcome to stay, but you have to get your head down. You have to work hard and everybody's going to start from afresh.'"





The England international ultimately chose to remain with Tottenham and has been rewarded for his decision. Spurs play the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Ajax on Tuesday, with Rose expected to start after regaining his spot in the starting XI from Davies.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He has made a total of 33 appearances for Pochettino's side this campaign, including 25 in the Premier League. Though no goals have come Rose's way as of yet, he has provided a notable five assists.





Tottenham currently occupy third position in the table, with a place in the group stage of next year's Champions League well within their grasp.