Diego Simone Says Real Valladolid's 'Protests Make Sense' After VAR Call Ensures Atletico Win

Diego Simeone has sympathised with Real Valladolid after a controversial late VAR call helped Atletico Madrid to a narrow 1-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico were looking to delay Barcelona's La Liga title coronation for at least a few hours with a win but it was in fact Real Valladolid, who were looking for a point in their bid for survival, who were causing most of the problems in the first half.



⏱ 94' | 1-0 | ⏹ FT at our stadium! Atleti earn a hard-fought win over Valladolid.

Thanks for your support, Atleti Family! 🔴⚪🔴



#AtletiRealValladolid

❤⚪ 🆚⚪💜

1⃣➖0⃣

#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/sKb5sArt8i — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 27, 2019

Unfortunately for all their good play they couldn't capitalise on their chances, and Atletico came out for the second half a different team. They began dominating proceedings and eventually got the breakthrough after Joaquin Fernandez diverted Saul Niguez's dangerous cross into his own net.

Then came a moment of controversy when Valladolid though they should've had a penalty in the closing stages but the referee waived their claims away, that was until VAR intervened. The referee went to review the incident but still felt there wasn't sufficient evidence to overturn his decision to the dismay of the visiting players with the game finishing 1-0.



GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Speaking to Goal after the game Simeone sympathised with Valladolid and admitted he understood their frustration at the decision. He said: "It's always difficult being on the other side. In a team playing for their lives, like Valladolid, the protests make sense.





"I know the referee was left to explain why he didn't give the penalty, but the appeal was completely understandable.

"As for handballs, we had episodes like that at the Santiago Bernabeu and Villarreal, where the referee understood it was not a penalty."



GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The win turned out to only delay Barcelona's title win as they later secured the La Liga title with a 1-0 home win over Levante, meaning Atletico will now be hoping to hold onto second place with three games remaining in the La Liga season.

