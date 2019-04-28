Huub Stevens Says Referee Made a 'Disgusting Decision' During Schalke's Revierderby Win

By 90Min
April 28, 2019

Schalke 04 manager Huub Stevens claimed that the referee made a "very disgusting" decision to award his side with a penalty in the early stages of their Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund.

Daniel Caligiuri stepped up to cancel out Mario Götze's opener from the penalty spot, but Schalke were dubiously awarded the spot kick after Julian Weigl was adjudged to have handled in the area following a review from VAR.

It proved to be the catalyst which let Schalke get a foothold in the game, but head coach Stevens was livid with the decision which led to his side's opener.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

"I think it's very disgusting that a penalty like this has been given," Stevens said, quoted by Goal. "I told [Borussia Dortmund manager] Lucien Favre that I am not happy with it as well. But my team received these kinds of decisions against us in the weeks before."

In terms of the game, Stevens said that he was happy his side had worked hard during training to execute a game plan at the Westfalenstadion, although he admitted they still needed a slice of luck to get all three points in the derby.

"We’re obviously happy about it, because we performed today," he added, quoted by the club's official website. "A massive compliment to the team. 

"I saw how concentrated we were going about it during training this week. The players put the tactical plans into effect very well and put in a good performance. 

"Then a result like that comes about. Of course, it was a little lucky. But when you win 4-2 in Dortmund, you can be very pleased as a Royal Blue."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message