Huub Stevens Says Referee Made a 'Disgusting Decision' During Schalke's Revierderby Win

Schalke 04 manager Huub Stevens claimed that the referee made a "very disgusting" decision to award his side with a penalty in the early stages of their Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund.

Daniel Caligiuri stepped up to cancel out Mario Götze's opener from the penalty spot, but Schalke were dubiously awarded the spot kick after Julian Weigl was adjudged to have handled in the area following a review from VAR.

It proved to be the catalyst which let Schalke get a foothold in the game, but head coach Stevens was livid with the decision which led to his side's opener.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

"I think it's very disgusting that a penalty like this has been given," Stevens said, quoted by Goal. "I told [Borussia Dortmund manager] Lucien Favre that I am not happy with it as well. But my team received these kinds of decisions against us in the weeks before."

In terms of the game, Stevens said that he was happy his side had worked hard during training to execute a game plan at the Westfalenstadion, although he admitted they still needed a slice of luck to get all three points in the derby.

"We’re obviously happy about it, because we performed today," he added, quoted by the club's official website. "A massive compliment to the team.

"I saw how concentrated we were going about it during training this week. The players put the tactical plans into effect very well and put in a good performance.

"Then a result like that comes about. Of course, it was a little lucky. But when you win 4-2 in Dortmund, you can be very pleased as a Royal Blue."