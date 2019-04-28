Maurizio Sarri Demands 'Speed & Intensity' From Chelsea Ahead of Crucial Top 4 Run-in

By 90Min
April 28, 2019

Maurizio Sarri has called for speed and intensity from his side in their three remaining Premier League games as Chelsea bid to secure a top-four finish.

Wins in each of their final three domestic outings this term would ensure that the Blues seal qualification for next season's Champions League, with just a point currently separating Sarri's side from fifth-placed Arsenal.

The Gunners have the chance to leapfrog their London rivals when they take on Leicester on Sunday, before Chelsea face fellow top four rivals Manchester United in a huge clash at Old Trafford later in the day.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Sarri said of his side via the Blues' website: "They are improving I think but at the moment we are not able in the offensive phase to play with the right speed, with the right intensity, but also with the right speed of the ball, because sometimes we move the ball too slow, and so we are predictable.

"We need to learn to move the ball at another speed. And of course if I want to move the ball so fast I need more movement without the ball."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Monday night's 2-2 draw at home to Burnley reflected Sarri's struggles to impose the speed of play he is seeking from his side, and the Italian has suggested that his arrival at the club late last summer, as well as the Blues' packed schedule, have contributed to making things difficult.

Chelsea have played 57 matches in the campaign so far, and Sarri added: "We had only two or three weeks for working and then at the end of August we started to play every three days.

"In Naples I was able to have in every season about 60 trainings only for the defensive line and here I had about 11 or 12 trainings for the defensive line. So there is a big difference, and probably I needed time to get used to the English football.

"I think it's normal, it can happen. I think it was not only English football I needed to get used to, but to this club. So now I think that in the next season probably I will be able to give more to my players."

