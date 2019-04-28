Scott Parker Admits Fulham Players May Have Initially Been 'Overloaded' With Information

By 90Min
April 28, 2019

Fulham continued their fine run of form as they made it three wins in a row in the Premier League with a victory against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, leaving the Welsh side on the brink of relegation to the second tier.

In a game that lacked quality throughout, Ryan Babel's wonderful effort 25 yards out was the difference between the two Championship-bound teams on a blustery afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker praised his side's performance and claims Fulham were deserved winners in what was a tough match. As quoted by The Independent, the Cottagers' boss said: “The players are doing themselves and everyone at the club proud.

"It comes from hard work, dedication, and taking the new information they’re getting. Three clean sheets, three wins, it’s paying off."

After a slow start to life as Fulham caretaker boss, Parker now seems to be getting his ideas across and is reaping the rewards as a result. Speaking after the game, he praised the attitude of his players in taking on this new information and credits them with the recent turn in results.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He said: “We’ve put a lot of work in in a short space of time. The team and the players have been first class, at times maybe we overloaded them with information.

“We’ve tried to set an example and mentality about us. Fulham fans ultimately want to see one thing, fight, desire and that’s certainly what I want to see."

The win also saw Fulham keep their third clean sheet on the bounce. For a team that had been conceding an average of over two goals per game in their first 33 games, the last three results are all the more impressive. With Parker still in caretaker charge, this positive run will do no harm to his hopes of securing the job on a permanent basis.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The last two games of the season for the Cottagers come away at high-flying Wolves and a home tie against Newcastle. The Fulham boss will hope his team can continue in their current vein and take some positivity into the summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

