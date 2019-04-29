FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Virgil van Dijk & Raheem Sterling Receive Huge Upgrades for PFA Awards

April 29, 2019

Virgil van Dijk and Raheem Sterling picked up the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards respectively on Sunday, and the pair have both been handed reward cards in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.

Both players have enjoyed stunning campaigns, with Sterling going on to win the FWA Player of the Year award on Monday ahead of the Liverpool man. There was not much between the two this season, and now the same can be said for their Ultimate Team cards.

EA Sports revealed the two upgraded cards on Twitter, and FIFA 19 players are certainly in for a treat.

Starting with Van Dijk, he has been handed a huge 96-rated card. With 86 pace, 97 defending and 99 physical, he could easily be one of the greatest centre-backs that any FIFA game has ever seen.

It is one rating higher than the Liverpool star's Team of the Year card, and boasts upgrades on all six of his face-card stats.

Similarly, Young Player of the Year Sterling has also been handed a 96-rated card, which is four ratings higher than the best version of his card currently available on the market.

His pace has been boosted all the way to 99, and he has also seen massive upgrades in both his shooting and physical attributes.

Add into the mix his 91 passing and 98 dribbling, and you've got one of the most dangerous cards on FIFA 19.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Ratings of 96 mean Van Dijk and Sterling are now both two of the highest-rated cards available to players with Premier League squads, behind just Kevin De Bruyne and David de Gea's TOTY cards.

However, the two new additions are the highest in their respective positions, and fans will certainly be drooling over the prospect of adding at least one to their squads.

