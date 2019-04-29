Frenkie de Jong Reveals He Doesn't Expect to Start at Barcelona Next Year After Leaving Ajax

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Barcelona-bound midfielder Frenkie de Jong does not expect to be in the club's starting XI next season following a £65m switch from Ajax.

The 21-year-old's transfer to Catalonia this summer has already been agreed, with a potential meeting between his current employers and Barça to come if the pair both win their respective Champions League semi final ties. De Jong has been a key force in driving the Dutch outfit's surge towards European glory, though he feels that may not be enough to warrant a starting spot in Ernesto Valverde's team.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Speaking on Ajax's podcast about his upcoming move to the Nou Camp, de Jong stated: "I don't expect to be a starter at BarcelonaI'm going to miss everything about Ajax.


"I've enjoyed every moment here; it's a wonderful club that has a great vision for youngsters. I'm very sad to leave, but also happy to join Barcelona."


De Godenzonen face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last four match-up on Tuesday night, before welcoming the Lillywhites to the Johan Cruijff ArenA eight days later.


The Netherlands interntaional has been outstanding for his club all season, putting in superb performances in the earlier rounds of the Champions League as Ajax stunned both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

His future teammates have been in celebratory mood this week after clinching their eighth La Liga title in 11 years thanks to a Lionel Messi-inspired 1-0 victory over Levante.


Valverde's men now have the trebles firmly in their sights. They play a jubilant Liverpool side in a heavyweight European semi over the next two weeks, before contesting the Copa del Rey final with Valencia in late May.

