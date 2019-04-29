Man Utd Join Race for Nicolas Pepe as Red Devils Look to Replace Romelu Lukaku

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Manchester United are the latest side to express an interest in Lille star Nicolas Pepe, with the Red Devils apparently viewing the forward as the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

With United ready to undergo a massive squad overhaul in the summer, much has been said about the future of Lukaku. The Belgian recently opened up about his dream to play in Italy, prompting rumours that he may be sold this summer.

Both Inter and Juventus are said to be keen on Lukaku, and The Express claim that United have already begun their search for a replacement, which has brought them to Pepe.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 this season, and he currently sits behind just Kylian Mbappe in the division's scoring charts. This kind of form has seen him linked to a whole host of European giants, with ChelseaBayern Munich and Liverpool thought to hold strong interest in the winger.

However, United are ready to join the race for his signature, and they will authorise a bid of around £60m to try and lure Pepe to Old Trafford.

Club officials have been incredibly impressed with scouting reports on Pepe, and they now see him as an ideal alternative to Lukaku, who has struggled to impress in recent months.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Belgian has failed to score in 12 of his last 14 Premier League appearances, leaving many fans frustrated with his struggles. This all comes at a time where he is speaking of his love for the Serie A, and United may now be willing to cut ties with Lukaku.

With Solskjaer set to spend heavily this summer, Pepe is one of several names on his wish list. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is another attacking option, whilst Chelsea wonderkid Callu Hudson-Odoi was also being tracked before his Achilles injury.

