Tottenham vs Ajax: Mauricio Pochettino's Best Available Spurs Lineup

Tottenham host Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League semi final clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, with Spurs looking to bounce back from defeat last time out.

Spurs' preparations for the huge European encounter took a significant blow as Mauricio Pochettino's side were beaten for the first time at their new home by London rivals West Ham, with the home side appearing tired and lethargic ahead of their Champions League showdown.

Pochettino will be hoping that his side can dip into their energy reserves to earn a positive first leg result against an Ajax side that is bustling with young talent and bags of energy. The Spurs boss may opt for damage limitation in north London to keep his side in the tie for the second leg.

Here is a selection of Tottenham's strongest potential lineup to take on Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Hugo Lloris (GK) - Having been key to Tottenham's stunning victory over Manchester City in the quarter finals, Lloris will surely be keen to guide his side to the Champions League final and add Europe's elite trophy to the World Cup medal he claimed with France last summer.

Davinson Sanchez (CB) - Having struggled against the pace and power of Michail Antonio on the break against West Ham last time out, Tottenham must compensate for their tired legs by remaining more compact, and switching to a back three could be wise. Sanchez completed a club-record move to north London from Ajax in 2017, and could feature against his old side.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - Another Spurs defender set to face his former club on Tuesday, Alderweireld is set to be tasked with marshalling his side's rear-guard from the heart of defence. The former Ajax centre half must contain former Southampton star Dusan Tadic, who has reinvented himself as a lethal central attacker in Amsterdam.

Jan Vertonghen (CB) - Remarkably, Tottenham's back line on Tuesday could be entirely comprised of former Ajax stars when they face the Amsterdam giants. Vertonghen was rested for Saturday's defeat to West Ham, and his return would offer crucial balance to a back three which could be key in containing the visitors' lethal frontline.

Midfielders

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kieran Trippier (RM) - With defensive solidity key to Tottenham's hopes of containing Ajax's lightning threat on the counter, the use of wing backs could be a necessary change for Pochettino to make on Tuesday. David Neres is a huge threat on Ajax's left flank, and Trippier's presence could be key to Spurs' hopes of halting the winger.

Eric Dier (CM) - Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko's absences are set to restrict Spurs' options in central midfield, but with three at the back it will be most important for the home side to maintain discipline in the middle of the park, and Dier would provide an effective solution.

Victor Wanyama (CM) - Similarly to Dier's role, Wanyama's presence in the middle of the park could be key to combatting Ajax's threat in central areas, and is likely to stage an intriguing midfield battle with Barcelona-bound star Frenkie de Jong.

Danny Rose (LM) - As with Trippier's inclusion on the right flank, Rose would provide an effective outlet in both attacking and defensive terms as a left wing back, and will have a big job on his hands against the dangerous Hakim Ziyech on Ajax's right wing.

Forwards

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Christian Eriksen (RW) - With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min absent for Tuesday's game, Tottenham's attacking ranks are significantly depleted, and Eriksen could be required to play further forward in a role which could allow him greater attacking licence in the final third.

Dele Alli (LW) - As with Eriksen, Alli could also be shifted forward into a central attacking position in behind the main striker to compensate for Spurs' lack of attacking options. The England international is often at his best when given the licence to roam forward and make runs into the box, and the more advanced starting position could suit the attacking midfielder.

Lucas Moura (ST) - Kane's injury and Son's suspension means that Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen are Spurs' only available natural centre forwards. Lucas Moura has been utilised to good effect in a central striking role, generally alongside another front man, but the support from Eriksen and Alli should see the Brazilian provided with plenty of service.