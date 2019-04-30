5 of the Fastest Players in Liverpool's History

Pace is one of the most priceless attributes a footballer can possess. Not only can it make all the difference on the pitch, but it's something you just can't coach into a player.





It's just as well, then, that it's something Liverpool have had plenty of over the years. From the great sides managed by Bob Paisley back in the 1970-80s to the current energetic, high-octane Jurgen Klopp team, there have been more than a few Reds players you wouldn't fancy taking on in a foot-race.





With that in mind, we've taken a delve through history to come up with five of the fastest players to have taken to the Anfield pitch.

Steve Heighway

Getty Images/GettyImages

Widely considered to be one of the best players to work under the legendary Bob Paisley, Heighway fully embodied the attractive, entertaining football favoured by Liverpool - to much success - throughout the 70s.

That was in large thanks to his frenetic pace he possessed, as the winger made many a full-back quake in their boots over his nine years in Merseyside.

He played 475 matches for Liverpool in total, and won four English First Division titles and two European Cups, meaning he remains as one of the most revered players ever.

Ian Rush

Getty Images/GettyImages

Rush is Liverpool's record goalscorer to date, having netted 346 goals over his two spells at the club throughout the 1980s, and in that time he certainly lived up to the pacy connotations of his name.

His first class work-rate distinguished him from the other great strikers of his generation, but the incredible amount of ground he covered is down to his speed as much as his desire to work hard.

Playing on the shoulder, he bettered defenders with his unparalleled ability to close down and win the ball back - meaning he'd fit right in with the current group of Reds, if he was 30 years younger.

John Barnes

Dan Smith/GettyImages

Barnes played for Liverpool as their previously monumental success began to wind down throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, but nevertheless he was able to win two top division trophies, including their last ever league title in 1990.

A classic winger, Barnes utilised his pace and skill to become a fan-favourite on Merseyside, and remains thought of in the highest regard.

Although few have matched his quickness over the years, however, the dominant wider memory of him will be as the vocalist on England's 'World in Motion' anthem ahead of the 1990 World Cup.

Divock Origi

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Perhaps a surprise given the esteemed company on this list, Origi doesn't seem hugely likely togo down as one of the greats at Anfield, but he is, objectively, one of the quickest players in the current group.

The Belgian forward has actually recorded the fastest ever speed at Melwood, at 35.1km per hour, since sprint records began in 2013.

There has been much speculation about him departing when his contract expires in the summer, but a recent upswing in appearances from the bench suggest that if he can bring his pace to the first-team picture a bit more regularly, then there is hope for him yet.

Sadio Mane

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

If one player perfectly characterises the breakneck tempo Jurgen Klopp sets up his side to play with, then it's Sadio Mane.

Though his formidable goalscoring touch has made the headlines as of late, his frightening pace has given Premier League defenders nightmares since he joined Southampton in 2014, recently helping him to become a key member of a revered attacking trio at Anfield.

He has the chance this season to elevate himself into legendary status, should the Reds go on to claim a Premier League or Champions League trophy.

