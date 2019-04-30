Luis Suárez And Philippe Coutinho Warn Barcelona of Threat Posed by Former Club Liverpool

Former Liverpool stars Luis Suárez and Philippe Coutinho have warned their Barcelona team-mates of the threat posed by the Reds ahead of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Suarez left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2014 whilst Coutinho departed Merseyside to join La Blaugrana in January 2018.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Suárez spoke glowingly of his former club and insisted that there will be little to separate the two sides.

"Liverpool can bring the ball out from the back. They have very good players in the midfield who can get the ball to the forwards. They maybe have a similar shape to us. I don't think that there will be too much of a difference in style, but we are both strong sides," he told Barcelona's official website.

Coutinho. meanwhile, added that Barcelona would have to prepare themselves adequately to play at Anfield in the second leg, a place where the Reds have been unbeaten all season.

"Liverpool are a side with a strong mentality, above all at home. They are a great side in attack and defence, so we will have to be alert."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"They aren't only about a strong attack. They have a great side and Anfield has a magnificent atmosphere," he added.





Barcelona wrapped up the La Liga title on the weekend, with Lionel Messi coming off the bench to score the winner against Levante at the Camp Nou. Liverpool, on the other hand, are still in contention for the Premier League title, sitting one point behind Manchester City with two games remaining.





The first leg of the Champions League semi-final between the sides takes place on Wednesday at Camp Nou.