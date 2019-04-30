Luis Suárez And Philippe Coutinho Warn Barcelona of Threat Posed by Former Club Liverpool

By 90Min
April 30, 2019

Former Liverpool stars Luis Suárez and Philippe Coutinho have warned their Barcelona team-mates of the threat posed by the Reds ahead of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Suarez left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2014 whilst Coutinho departed Merseyside to join La Blaugrana in January 2018.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Suárez spoke glowingly of his former club and insisted that there will be little to separate the two sides.

"Liverpool can bring the ball out from the back. They have very good players in the midfield who can get the ball to the forwards. They maybe have a similar shape to us. I don't think that there will be too much of a difference in style, but we are both strong sides," he told Barcelona's official website.

Coutinho. meanwhile, added that Barcelona would have to prepare themselves adequately to play at Anfield in the second leg, a place where the Reds have been unbeaten all season.

"Liverpool are a side with a strong mentality, above all at home. They are a great side in attack and defence, so we will have to be alert."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"They aren't only about a strong attack. They have a great side and Anfield has a magnificent atmosphere," he added.


Barcelona wrapped up the La Liga title on the weekend, with Lionel Messi coming off the bench to score the winner against Levante at the Camp Nou. Liverpool, on the other hand, are still in contention for the Premier League title, sitting one point behind Manchester City with two games remaining.


The first leg of the Champions League semi-final between the sides takes place on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message