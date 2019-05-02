Ada Hegerberg Absent as Norway Name 23-Player Women's World Cup Squad

Lyon striker and Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has been left out of Norway's Women's World Cup squad as expected, with the prolific 23-year-old walking away from international football in 2017 in a stand against gender inequality in the Norwegian game.

Norway coach Martin Sjogren revealed earlier this year that attempts had been made to 'solve' the dispute, but Hegerberg has remained true to her principles, meaning the best player in the world will not be present at the most eagerly anticipated Women's World Cup to date.

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

Hegerberg, a five-time French champion and three-time Champions League winner (possibly soon to be four) with Lyon, did play for Norway at the 2015 World Cup, scoring three goals. She also represented her country at Euro 2017 but quit international football after the tournament.





23-Player Norway Squad for 2019 Women's World Cup:





Goalkeepers: Ingrid Hjelmseth (Stabaek), Cecilie Fiskerstand (LSK), Oda Maria Hove Bogstad (Arna-Bjornar)

Defenders: Ingrid Moe Wold (LSK), Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (Sandviken), Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Stine Hovland (Sandviken)

Midfielders: Synne Skinnes Hansen (LSK), Kristine Minde (Wolfsburg), Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Linkpoing), Vilde Bøe Risa (Kopparbergs/Goteborg), Ingrid Syrstad Engen (LSK), Amalie Vevle Eikeland (Sandviken), Guro Reiten (LSK), Karina Sævik (Kolbotn), Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg), Emilie Nautnes (Arna-Bjornar)

Forwards: Emilie Haavi (LSK), Therese Sessy Asland (LSK), Isabell Herlovsen (Kolbotn), Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (Rosengard), Elise Hove Thorsnes (LSK)

Martin Sjögren har tatt ut følgende tropp til VM i Frankrike! Vi gleder oss 🙌💯



Norges kamper:

08. juni Norge - Nigeria

12. juni Frankrike - Norge

17. juni Sør-Korea - Norge#sterkeresammen pic.twitter.com/2KAlwLSVeG — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) May 2, 2019

Norway are in Group A with Nigeria, South Korea and hosts France. They will be expecting to make the knockout rounds and improve on their last 16 exit from 2015.

Norway became only the second ever country to win the Women's World Cup when they beat Germany to win the tournament in 1995, with Hege Riise emerging as the star player.