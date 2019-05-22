Gareth Bale 'Not Going Anywhere' Amid Real Madrid Exit Talk & Discusses Being a 'Robot' in Football

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid is still undecided after another twist in the saga suggests the winger has no intention of leaving the club, despite being frozen out of the La Liga side in recent weeks.

Speculation surrounding the Welshman's future has all leaned towards a summer exit from the Bernabeu, with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane opting to leave the forward out of the squad entirely for recent games.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The former Tottenham player was eager to say goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, in what he had hoped would be his final home appearance, but instead Zidane chose to keep Bale on the bench against Real Betis. Moves such as that from the manager have only heightened exit talk this summer, although AS have been told by a source close to the 29-year-old that he is 'not going anywhere'.

His fractured relationship with both the club and its fans has left an unfortunate blotch on his Madrid career, despite netting over 100 times since moving to La Liga back in 2013. While matters for Bale on the pitch are beginning to arise, it appears issues exist off it too.

Speaking on the upcoming BT Sport Film entitled 'State of Play', Bale discussed the tribulations of life as a modern footballer, insisting their are made to live a robotic existence, with little 'freedom' remaining in their structured lives.

A source close to the Welshman has told AS: “Bale is not going anywhere” https://t.co/WqUBQB2H7W via @As_MarcoRuiz pic.twitter.com/pL24GCg0Rn — AS English (@English_AS) May 22, 2019

"It’s like we’re basically just robots. We’re told where to be, when to be there, what time we have to eat, what time we have to report for the coach. It’s as though you lose your freedom in a way," he said, via AS.



"When you become a professional there are all types of pressure, of expectation, of people saying negative things about you all the time, and you lose that feeling you had as a kid.”

