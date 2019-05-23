Borussia Dortmund: Why Long-Term Project Is Still on Course Despite Title Capitulation This Season

Goals either side of half-time from Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus against Gladbach on matchday 17 ensured that Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund would go into the winter break with a six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Finishing the calendar year as the league's Herbstmeister - the first time they were top at Christmas since the 2010/11 season - there was understandably a lot of optimism about Dortmund's chances to end Bayern Munich's stranglehold on the title.

But fast forward through the Rückrunde, Borussia Dortmund have missed out on finishing at the top of the Bundesliga table, ending the campaign two points behind Bayern Munich.

A ninth league title has slipped through their grasp and understandably this season has turned into a lot of finger pointing. But it isn't all doom and gloom for Borussia Dortmund, with their one true goals heading into the season - qualifying for the Champions League - having been wrapped up some weeks before the season ended.

"It’s important to me that Lucien isn’t overburdened with an unrealistic expectation," CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told bundesliga.com upon Favre's appointment. "We’re highly ambitious and we always want to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but beyond that, we will discuss internally."

It's been mission accomplished for Borussia Dortmund this season, even if fans are preparing for the summer break with a cloud looming over their heads.

Maybe Dortmund shouldn't have thrown away a 3 goal lead at home against Hoffenheim with 15 mins to go, or a 2 nil lead against Bremen, or bottle at home against a dreadful schalke team, that is why they won't be winning the title, what a missed opportunity. — Emzel (@Emzyl23) May 18, 2019

But things are set up very well at the Westfalenstadion to ensure that the club will be looking to be in the midst of a title fight at this stage again next season, although there are a few minor tweaks here and there which still need to be made.

The club's long search for new full-backs is expected to continue this summer as Marcel Schmelzer and Łukasz Piszczek edge closer to the end of their careers at Borussia Dortmund, while Real Madrid aren't playing ball over Achraf Hakimi's loan deal being made permanent.

On the left side of the pitch, Dortmund have already ticked one box by signing Nico Schulz on a long-term contract from TSG Hoffenheim.

Coupled with their search for reinforcements will be shifting out players who have been unable to make the grade in North Rhine-Westphalia, including the likes of Sebastian Rode, Shinji Kagawa and others who are currently out on loan.

One returning player who could help take Borussia Dortmund even further next season is Alexander Isak, who's scored 14 goals during the second half of the season on loan with Dutch side Willem II.

"I believe in [making my breakthrough] at Dortmund," Isak told Swedish outlet Expressen. "I’ve put on good performances here [at Willem II] and they’re satisfied with what I’ve been doing."

Delighted that Alexander Isak chose Dortmund instead in Real. Hope he turns out to be world class in the coming years, for Sweden sake! 🇸🇪 — Prodigy (@RedDevilProdigy) January 23, 2017

Isak could help offer manager Lucien Favre a pain relief to his current selection headache, as outside of Dortmund's impressive starting lineup the Swiss head coach is bereft of options, with Maximilian Philipp - signed for €20m - most notably failing to provide a goal or assist since October.

New signings will help to bolster Borussia Dortmund across all areas of the pitch and their two main targets heading into the summer window have already been confirmed.

Thorgan Hazard's arrival from Borussia Mönchengladbach was announced on Wednesday morning, and just a few hours later the club confirmed that Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt would also be arriving before the start of next season.

On top of the natural development which is expected from players like Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanju and Dan-Axel Zagadou, next season could be a chance for some new youth players to break into the first-team set-up at Dortmund.

Many expect that the 2019/20 campaign could see teenager Sergio Gómez finally break into the senior side following his switch from Barcelona in 2017.

"Sergio Gómez is undoubtedly one of the best players of his age in the world," sporting director Michael Zorc said after signing the Spaniard on a long-term contract, quoted by bundesliga.com.

"We've been interested in him for some time and are happy that he has decided to join Borussia Dortmund despite offers from many top European clubs."

But Borussia Dortmund could also look to promote the next generation from their Under-19 side, who can win their respective league title this weekend, with top goalscorer Emre Aydinel, winger Alaa Bakir or midfielder Tobias Raschl next in line for a call-up.

While everything within the squad will be important in Borussia Dortmund's current long-term plan, the future of manager Lucien Favre will be even more important to the club's fortunes next season.

The club's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has already confirmed that he's looking to give Favre an extension at the Westfalenstadion as Borussia Dortmund continue to look to close the gap in Bayern Munich.

But in fact Dortmund's biggest threat at the top of the table could come from bellow, as the Red Bull-backed RB Leipzig - the 'RB' officially stands for RasenBallsport - will be appointing one of European football's most exciting managers.

Julian Nagelsmann has been an overachiever at Hoffenheim, but the 31-year-old will soon be given the riches on offer in Saxony to build a squad which can fulfil the club's long-term goal of dominating the Bundesliga.

Even without Timo Werner, who will be sold this summer if he doesn't sign a new contract, Red Bull have teams in Austria, America and Brazil and their extensive network across the world will make finding a replacement easier than it would otherwise be.





Regardless of the threat from other teams in the league, however, Borussia Dortmund can be confident that they're on the right track to challenge for the Bundesliga title again next season, as well as reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

With Favre at the helm and sticking to their philosophy which has helped turn Borussia Dortmund into a neutrals favourite club, bigger and better things appear to be just around the corner at the Westfalensdation.