Inter Table €30m Plus Ivan Perisic Bid for Romelu Lukaku as Antonio Conte Is 'Confirmed' as Manager

Inter have put their summer plans into action now that Antonio Conte has been 'confirmed' their new head coach, with the club tabling a €30m plus Ivan Perisic bid for Romelu Lukaku

Luciano Spalletti had been widely tipped to be relieved of his duties in the coming days in place of the former Chelsea boss, who has put Romelu Lukaku high on his list of priorities as soon as he takes the reins.

Sky Italy reporter Fabrizio Romano claims the deal for Conte was agreed 'three weeks ago', this despite Inter still being in the running to claim a Champions League place in the league. They currently sit fourth with one round of fixtures still to play.

Now the deal is agreed, the Italian has acted quickly in his efforts to land United's Lukaku, offering cash plus former target for the club Ivan Perisic in a bid to land the Belgian forward, according to journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

Lukaku is a player Conte has long-admired, having tried to sign him from Everton two years ago before the Belgian opted to move to the Red Devils. In offering €30m plus Ivan Perisic, it sets Lukaku's valuation at around €65m, less than the initial £75m United paid to secure his services.

Another, more surprising, name on Conte's wishlist is Nigerian utility man Victor Moses, according to Sky. Moses is still on the books at Chelsea, but lost his place in the side following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri, and has been on loan at Fenerbahce since January, netting three times in 13 league outings.

Marcus Rashford's form has seen 26-year-old Lukaku struggle for a place in the starting XI this season. However, the striker has still scored an impressive 42 times in 96 appearances for the club. The forward has previously expressed his desire to play in Serie A, claiming playing in Italy would be a 'dream' during an interview.