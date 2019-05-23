ITV Announces Four-Year Deal to Broadcast FA Cup Matches From 2021/22 Season

By 90Min
May 23, 2019

ITV have announced a new deal with the FA that will see them broadcast coverage of the FA Cup from the 2021/22 season onwards, and will cover more than 20 matches per season until at least 2025. 

BBC currently shares broadcasting rights with BT Sport, but ITV will take over from the latter when the new deal kicks in, with each free-to-view broadcaster showing two matches per round from the second round onwards. 

The new deal was announced via a statement on ITV's website, promising comprehensive coverage from the first round through to the final, as well as the Community Shield each season. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking about the new deal, Niall Sloane, ITV's Director of Sport, said: “We are delighted to be able to broadcast the FA Cup once again. We are particularly pleased that we shared the FA’s vision of a completely free-to-air competition and look forward to bringing new viewers all the along the road to Wembley Stadium.”

FA Football Development Officer Mark Bullingham added:“The Emirates FA Cup continues to capture the public’s imagination, drawing millions of viewers at every stage.

"This agreement with ITV is fantastic news and means that we will reach the broadest possible audience across the country.

“ITV has been a great broadcast partner with the England Men’s Internationals and will do a brilliant job with the coverage of the world’s most historic cup competition.”

