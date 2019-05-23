Juanfran Bids Emotional Farewell to Atletico After Turning Down Contract Extension

Juanfran has bid goodbye to Atletico during an event held in his honour after the Spaniard opted against renewing his deal with Diego Simeone's side.

The full back joined the club from Osasuna in 2011 and has been a mainstay in the side ever since, making 355 appearances, but at 34 years old he has decided to pursue a new challenge for the upcoming season.

From full-backs to full-back! Our legends Tomás Reñones and Carlos Aguilera present Juanfran with a plaque commemorating his 355 games in Red & White!

In a series of posts on Atletico's official Twitter page, the defender thanked the club for what the described as 'the best years of my career'. In the emotional ceremony, featuring club greats Tomás Reñones and Carlos Aguilera at the Wanda Metropolitano, Juanfran was presented with a signed shirt and viewed video messages sent from former teammates.

"These are my last days at Atlético de Madrid, I hope to come back soon," he said.

"It's what I want, because this is my home. These years have been wonderful, incredible... The best years of my career. I'll come back soon, because I'm an Atlético de Madrid fan for all that they've given me. I'll come back to help the club."

The farewell of Juanfran comes alongside a whole host of Rojiblancos players who are leaving the club this summer. Diego Godin has already decided to leave the club after over 250 appearances for Simeone's side, while Lucas Hernandez agreed to join Bayern Munich for €80m on July 1.

With his next move uncertain, the former Real Madrid player may opt to hang up his boots, which would be a shame for a player still richly talented and with plenty left to offer. One possible destination for the Spaniard could be a move to Premier League side Arsenal, who One Football claim are interested in bringing the full back to north London.