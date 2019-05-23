Pepe Reina Linked With Shock Liverpool Return as Anfield Exit Beckons for Simon Mignolet

By 90Min
May 23, 2019

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina could make a sensational return to Merseyside as he emerges as a potential summer target for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds' defence was the best in the Premier League last season, however the possibility of Simon Mignolet forcing through a transfer away from Anfield could mean Klopp will need to bring in another experienced keeper to the side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mignolet has been publicly praised by both manager and teammates for his professionalism whilst playing second fiddle to Alisson Becker for the majority of the campaign, but with another season warming the bench ahead of him, the Belgian is thought to want to head to pastures new. 

Goal have reported that an emotional return for Reina could be on the cards due to his lack of playing time at AC Milan, having made only 11 appearances this season. The Spaniard spent nine years on the books at Liverpool, making 396 appearances and winning four trophies.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

At 36 years old, Reina still has two years left on his contract in Milan and it's thought the Serie A heavyweights wouldn't demand a large fee for him. 

Liverpool do have two youth prospects in the form of Kamil Grabara and Caoimhin Kelleher waiting in the shadows, but if Klopp's men are to make another challenge for the league title next term, a more experienced back-up keeper would be preferred. 


West Ham's Adrian is also a potential option and is currently out of contract in east London, although fellow Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also reportedly interested in the shot stopper. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message