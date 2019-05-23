Tottenham Trio Return to Training as They Step Up Rehabilitation Ahead of Champions League Final

Three first-team players have returned to Tottenham training as they race to be fit for the upcoming Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid next week.

Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez all joined in at Spurs' training session as they bid to be fit in time for the competition's showpiece event.

This season's Champions League final is Tottenham's first appearance at a major European final since 1984, where the club beat Anderlecht on penalties to secure the UEFA Cup. If the club are to boost their chances of beating Liverpool then the return of the trio could be pivotal if they are to overcome Jurgen Klopp's side.

Spurs released an image on their Twitter page confirming Kane, Vertonghan and Sanchez joined in the day's session at the Enfield Training Centre, with the return of their captain likely to be particularly pleasing to Mauricio Pochettino.

Kane has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City, although his presence was not missed as the club overcame the Citizens and then Ajax to set up the all Premier League final.

Belgium defender Vertonghen missed the club's final league fixture against Everton but looks likely to be available for the match at the Wanda Metropolitano, while fellow centre half Sanchez is recovering from a thigh injury he picked up in training.

Whether any of the three players are expected to feature in Madrid is yet to be known, but for Pochettino and the fans it will be a welcome boost to see three important stars returning. Tottenham were the club with the most players at the World Cup semi-finals so for many it has been a long and gruelling season, yet the biggest prize still awaits on June 1.