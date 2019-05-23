UEFA Order Montenegro to Play Next Home Match Behind Closed Doors Following Racist Chanting

UEFA have ordered Montenegro to play their next home match behind closed doors after England players were subjected to racist chanting during a Euro 2020 Qualifiying Group A match on 25 March.

Gareth Southgate's side won the match 5-1 in Monetnegro, but the game was marred after players including Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose reported racist chanting from some sections of the home support.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Due to the actions of some of the Montenegrin supporters, UEFA have Montenegro to play its next UEFA competition match as a host association behind closed doors. Furthermore, a banner must be displayed with the wording '#EqualGame', featuring the UEFA logo during the match.

Initially, Montenegro were fined €20k for their behaviour but UEFA have rightfully deemed that they were worthy of further punishment for the actions of some of their fans.

Montenegro feature in Group A alongside the Three Lions, Bulgaria, Kosovo and the Czech Republic, with their next home game set to be against Kosovo in the third round of qualifying fixtures on June 7.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

During the match, the hosts took an unlikely lead through Marko Vesovic, but were pegged back before half time as Chelsea's Ross Barkley followed up Michael Keane's header to hand England a lead going into the second period.

Barkley got his second shortly after half time, before goals from Harry Kane and Sterling wrapped up a comprehensive victory for Southgate in their opening qualifying group match. The Three Lions are back in international action next when they take on the Netherlands in the semi-final of the Nations League in two weeks time.