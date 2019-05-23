UEFA Order Montenegro to Play Next Home Match Behind Closed Doors Following Racist Chanting

By 90Min
May 23, 2019

UEFA have ordered Montenegro to play their next home match behind closed doors after England players were subjected to racist chanting during a Euro 2020 Qualifiying Group A match on 25 March.

Gareth Southgate's side won the match 5-1 in Monetnegro, but the game was marred after players including Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose reported racist chanting from some sections of the home support.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Due to the actions of some of the Montenegrin supporters, UEFA have Montenegro to play its next UEFA competition match as a host association behind closed doors. Furthermore, a banner must be displayed with the wording '#EqualGame', featuring the UEFA logo during the match.

Initially, Montenegro were fined €20k for their behaviour but UEFA have rightfully deemed that they were worthy of further punishment for the actions of some of their fans.

Montenegro feature in Group A alongside the Three Lions, Bulgaria, Kosovo and the Czech Republic, with their next home game set to be against Kosovo in the third round of qualifying fixtures on June 7.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

During the match, the hosts took an unlikely lead through Marko Vesovic, but were pegged back before half time as Chelsea's Ross Barkley followed up Michael Keane's header to hand England a lead going into the second period.

Barkley got his second shortly after half time, before goals from Harry Kane and Sterling wrapped up a comprehensive victory for Southgate in their opening qualifying group match. The Three Lions are back in international action next when they take on the Netherlands in the semi-final of the Nations League in two weeks time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message