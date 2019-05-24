Gerard Pique Admits 'Mental Block' Cost Barcelona in Disastrous Champions League Defeat at Anfield

Gerard Pique has suggested a fragile mentality may have cost Barcelona to lose their grip on their Champions League semi final against Liverpool, admitting his side were still feeling the effects from their calamitous exit to Roma last season.

Barca went to Anfield for the second leg of their semi final having taken the first leg by three goals to nil, but were ripped apart by Jurgen Klopp's men, who didn't look back after Divock Origi's seventh minute opener.

A further brace from Georginio WIjnaldum and another from Origi secured the Reds' passage to Madrid, and having gone out against Roma in similar circumstances a year ago - losing 3-0 in Italy after a 4-1 victory at Camp Nou - many were quick to point out the parallels.

“When something like this happens, everything or almost everything has gone wrong,” Pique said, via El Pais. “I think that on a mental level, some people were affected by what happened in Rome because we had it very recently.

“With the first goal, which was very fast, unconsciously you see the image of Rome, then two more came very quickly and it looked too much like what happened a year ago. Surely it was a mental block, but football was also missing.

“And they pressed very high, very intense, Anfield also played his role, we were not able. Sometimes happens. It was a very hard day.”

With the Champions League out of the equation, Barcelona will have to settle for just the domestic double this season, assuming they can finish the season on a high and get the Copa del Rey over the line.

With La Liga wrapped up, they will face Valencia in the final in Seville, hoping that a second trophy can lift the spirits around the camp somewhat.